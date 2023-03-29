Governor congratulates President-Elect, Tinubu, at 71

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has con- gratulated President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his 71st birthday.

He described Asiwaju Tinubu, as a “visionary, consistent, devoted, and enigmatic master strategist” whose democratic credentials are scholarly resources for research in political economy.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Nigeria was blessed to have Tinubu as her next democratically elected president from May 29, given his intellect, development-focused and detribalized disposition towards governance.

Governor Sanwo-Olu noted that not many leaders in contemporary Nigeria are as detribalized as Asiwaju Tinubu, saying his heart accommodates every portion of the country. He noted that Asiwaju Tinubu’s large heart, accommodating and listening nature endeared him to millions of Nigerians who filed out to vote for him in the February 25 presidential poll.

“On behalf of my lovely wife, Ibijoke, and the fine people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I

greet Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the na- tion’s President-elect, and wish him a happy 71st birthday,” he added.

“At 71, Asiwaju has attained the age, that what matters most is the legacy to bequeath to people after him and God has blessed him with a great opportunity to take the mantle of leadership of Nigeria, and chart the right path of progress for the people of Nigeria.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria.” His many contributions to democracy and good governance have helped the political and democratic trajectory of Nigeria since 1999. “It is also on record that he stood firmly on the side of the Nigerian people, even at the risk of losing his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta.’’

“During the annulment of the June 12 struggle to end the military interregnum and enthrone democracy, which we all enjoy today, he fought tirelessly with other progressives and pro-democracy activists.”

“In the political history of Nigeria, Asiwaju will long remain a reference point. “He has shaped and redefined Nigeria’s socio-political history by contributing to the survival of democracy and uninterrupted civilian administration in Nigeria for the past 24 years.

“His election as President-elect is a reward for his hard work and contributions to the country, which are based on his political savvy, courage, and sagacity.

“As he celebrates his 71st birthday, we wish him all the love and care in the world and pray that God will give him wisdom, knowledge, good health, and other things that he will use to steer the ship of the country and navigate Nigeria’s development to the desired place as he becomes President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023.”

