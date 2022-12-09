News

Governor Dapo Abiodun Congratulates Olota of Otta on Odun Omo Iganmode Cultural Festival

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has felicitated with the Olota of Ota, Ogun State, His Royal Highness, Oba (Professor) AbdulKabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Lanlege Ekun 11, The Aroleiganmode on the 2022 Iganmode Day Celebration.

The Governor said in a letter, dated December 7, 2022, which he personally signed, that “on behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Ogun State, it is with great pleasure that I extend my warm greetings to your Majesty, Oba (Prof.) AbdulKabir Adeyemi Obalanlege, Lanlege 11, traditional chiefs and all taking part in the Iganmode Festival, which is scheduled to hold between 13th December and 19th December, 2022.”

Grand Finale is fixed for December 17, 2022 at Ansar U Deen College Playground, Otta.

The Governor stated in the letter that Iganmode Day has always been a unique forum for mobilising the convergence of Awori sons and daughters both at home and abroad for the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the community, Aworiland and Ogun State at large.

He added that the display of “cultural values of this festival has so far attracted investors into the state. This festival has always been a cultural extravaganza that reminds the Awori people of their distinct origin as a people.”

According to him, it is an essential component for stimulating communal understanding, love and unity.

“This year’s edition of the celebration is geared towards the development of the community and Ogun State at large, while mobilising inter-cultural connections that include tolerance, understanding, friendship and social cohesion.

“Kabiyesi, as the Governor of Ogun State, it is my great pleasure to join you and the entire good people of Aworiland in welcoming our guests, who have come from far and near, to this auspicious occasion, while congratulating you for being the rallying point and motivator of this great festival.

“I pray that the Almighty God grant you long life and wisdom to lead Aworiland to greater heights. Please, accept my heartfelt appreciation in furthering the good course of Arts, Culture and Tourism,” he said.

 

