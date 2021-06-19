Governor Diri adds Fishing Festival to Bayelsa’s culture calendar

In order to promote culture and tourism in Bayelsa state, the state governor Douye Diri, has directed the commissioner for culture and tourism to capture the Great Lake Efi fishing festival in the state’s cultural calendar. Speaking on Friday during the Great Lake Efi fishing festival in Sabagreia community in Kolokuma/ Opokuma Local Government Area of the state, the Governor also directed that other cultural festivals be added to the cultural calendar of the state. Assuring that his administration will promote the culture and history of people of the state through tourism, the governor described the festival as an event with great potential to scale- up the economy of the state.

He commended the people of Sabagreia, Seibokorugha and Okoloba communities for sustaining the age-long tradition. His Royal Highness, Dr Bokumo Orukari Kala X, the Amananaowei of Sabagreia noted that the fishing festival was a minute aspect of the great Lake Efi fishing festival adding that “I see beyond the fishing festival as lots of things will come to this community and to this local government.”

Like this: Like Loading...