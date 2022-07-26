Politics

Governor-elect, Adeleke, constitutes 37-member Transition Committee

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Governor-Elect of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke has constituted a 37-member Transition Committee to facilitate a smooth transition between the incumbent and the newly elected administration in the state.

A statement issued by the media office of the Governor-elect disclosed that the Transition Committee is made up of seasoned technocrats, present and former public office holders and experts from a diverse field of endeavour including the academics, finance, law, engineering, labour, local government administration and the media.

The Committee is to be Chaired by a Doctor of Nuclear Medicine and a Fellow of the Euro Institute of Reticulo-endothelial Biology and Medicare, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji while the Director-General of Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation Hon. Sunday Bisi will serve as Deputy Chairman.

The Secretary of the committee is a serving member of the House of Representatives who is also a legal practitioner, Representative Bamidele Salam and will be assisted by a Project management expert, Sir Adekunle Adepoju.

The Transition Committee will be inaugurated by the Governor-elect on Thursday.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

