Governor Emmanuel comes under swipe over 10,000 capacity inter’l worship center

• This is wasteful, say APC, Atheists International Alliance

The foundation laying ceremony of the 10.000 capacity International Worship Centre was held on Sunday, January 21, 2018, with a special service conducted by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

It is the first of its kind of a standard worship centre for Akwa Ibom State blessed with rich oil mineral resources. The state has over this period moved from playgrounds to stadia and even open field of public schools in search of a conducive, non-denominational place to worship, pray and sing praises to God.

To punctuate this trend, the governor, who is also the Spiritual Leader of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel pulled all stops and went in search of funds to bring to fruition, the dream of erecting for God, a befitting place of worship.

Giving an insight then on funding for the edifice, Mr. Emmanuel had explained, “We have found favor in the eyes of the Lord, and it’s instructive to note that religious bodies, non-profit organizations and even individuals from all over the world heeded our call for support to actualize this dream”.

The governor said: “We stand tall to say that we have secured the bulk of funds needed for the construction of the 10,000 capacity international worship centre which is located in Uyo. government’s contribution is a very negligible percentage.”

Governor Emmanuel also added that when the dream of the international worship centre was conceived, he rose to the faith that God will provide the finances drawing strength from Haggai 1:8 :“Go up to the mountain, and bring wood, and build the house; and I will take pleasure in it, and I will be glorified, says the Lord”.

He said Akwa Ibom State is a Christian State that will continue to look up to God for his guidance and blessings, adding that the fact that the worship center is very essential for the state, noting that other states not as endowed as Akwa Ibom have standard worship centres to sing praises and magnify the Lord for His goodness and mercies.

The 10,000-capacity International Worship Centre at Afaha Ikot Obio Nkan, behind the Udo Udoma banking layout is no doubt the first of its kind in history. In Governor Emmanuel’s opinion, it is not fair that a state named after God should after 32 years of its creation, be gathering at playgrounds, stadia and even uncompleted buildings to worship, pray and sing praises to God.

He stressed that the worship center was very essential to the state, adding that other states which are not as endowed as Akwa Ibom have standard worship places to sing praises and magnify the Lord for His goodness and mercies.

“The Akwa Ibom State International Worship Centre is of great significance to a state like Akwa Ibom, named after God and consisting of a 99 per cent Christian population, hence the determination of the state government to ensure its speedy completion and commissioning,’ Governor Udom Emmanuel has declared.

“The building will be an altar that will perpetually draw God’s pleasure and blessings to people of the state. If we say this is the only state named after God, then something must be there to show. I am sure God is happy and through this, a lot of blessings will come from God to the entire people, even generations yet unborn in the state”, the Governor said.

He thanked the people of the state and corporate organizations who have joined hands with the state government to see to the success of the project, noting with delight that the gesture was based on the level of understanding of the value of the project to the state and wished others will come to such understanding soonest.

According to Governor Emmanuel, the Akwa Ibom State International Worship Centre will be inaugurated by the end of 2022, with assurances of being the best of its kind upon completion.

He also thanked the supervising Ministry for ensuring the consistency of the work with the intentions of the state government. He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work so far put into the project and described the building as an unprecedented sacred place that will serve as an altar for the Akwa Ibom people and generations unborn.

“I want to appreciate Julius Berger, what you are seeing here can challenge any engineering of any standard anywhere in the world. When you sit back you will have an understanding of the concept we have for the whole building. I will give them kudos for that.

Then come back to see what is buried underground, it is over 680 piles. People see a building, I don’t see a building, I see that I am raising an altar for my people and for generations yet unborn”.

In an interview, the Regional Manager of Julius Berger PLC, Mr Juergen Fischer described the engineering design as complicated and very challenging but expressed optimism that the project which will be ready by December 2022, will turn out to be a pride of the people of the state, affirming that the project will be commissioned at the end of 2022. “At the moment, we are on the concrete works, which will soon be finished and the roof is under production in Europe and it will be shipped very soon then we will continue with the roof.

The building is very complicated and the engineering is very challenging. It will look like a whale fish from the ark and I will be very proud of my people can realize the building.

It will be okay for Akwa Ibom and everybody will be proud”, he said. That befitting place of worship is an enormous and futuristic Christian worship center with several smaller chapels.”

The governor who played a central role in promoting this project and admits that public money has been spent on it. However, developmental projects anywhere in the world are not executed at the express approval of citizens; they are often condemned, delayed and sometimes, killed by those they are meant for.

Today, the same fate has befallen the Governor of Akwa Ibom State for building a standard worship centre for the State. For this reason, the Atheist Society of Nigeria (ASN) has sought legal advice on clear that “supporting and providing state resources for a Christian worship center has the object or effect of adopting Christianity as a state religion. In other words, it is unconstitutional”.

“ASN instructed counsel to write two letters to the governor. The first noted that the project was discriminatory, unfair, offensive, unconstitutional and unlawful” and demanded a cessation of the project.

The second letter was a formal request under Nigeria’s Freedom of Information Act 2011, seeking information on the anticipated costs, the sources of funding and the contribution made by the government of Akwa Ibom. To date, the governor has not replied to either of the letters, despite the fact he has a legal obligation to respond to Freedom of Information requests.

The next step is to proceed to court to let a Judge decide the constitutional implications of the government’s involvement in the Christian worship center project. “We at Atheist Alliance International firmly support ASN in this matter.

It is all too common for governments of extremely religious countries to act with impunity on religious issues. After all, there is no one to challenge them. But there is now. ASN, with our help, will come forward and demand respect for it.

The claim that they have heard of other cases of abuse of power in Nigeria and elsewhere and this is an ideal case to engage with; the governor has been caught red-handed and the case has a narrow legal scope with little need to call witnesses to establish facts-the facts are already in the public domain and can hardly be disputed. If the court finds in our favor, the question of reliefs will arise-what must the governor do to put things right?

That will be a decision for the Judge and could be anything from canceling the project to handing it over to a private consortium to complete, together with the repayment of all public funds.

The crucial importance of this case is the message it sends to other Governors and Federal government players. That message is simple, you are no longer free to ride roughshod over the constitution, people are watching you and they are not afraid to take action.

We assess the cost of this legal action at $8,000. AAI has already offered $5,000, so we need to raise another $3,000. Please help us. We believe this is a historically important case that will have a positive effect for decades in Nigeria and further afield.

Click the button below and make a donation, it doesn’t have to be large, just be part of this. Don Etiebet, a former Minister of Petroleum, has endorsed plans by Governor Udom Emmanuel to build an international worship center for God in the state.

This comes amidst criticism that has trailed the project. In a WhatsApp post on the viability of the project, the Akwa Ibom APC leader described it as unnecessary, the criticism that has greeted the project billed for completion and commissioning in 2022. Etiebet said if many citizens of Akwa Ibom State can build private altars and churches for God, there is no reason why a state cannot be allowed to do the same.

“What’s all this fuss about building a Worship Centre? Many of us who are capable, build worship places and altars in our houses and also build churches for our parishes. So what’s wrong with a governor, who believes in God in his ways, building a worship centre for his constituents?

“Everywhere in the world, even in communist countries, a big beautiful worship centre, whether Christian or Islam, is a big historic and tourist site. Let’s not be hypocrites. Let’s criticise what is bad and praise what is good, no matter our political affiliations,” he said.

