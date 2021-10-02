Governor Emmanuel enlarges A’Ibom’s Deep Sea Port Technical Committee

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, has approved the enlargement of the Technical Committee on the Implementation of Ibom Deep Sea Port by the addition of four more persons, to accommodate the input of the host communities.

The names are to be submitted by the Chairman Oro Steering Committee, Amb. Etim Uye. According to a press statement made available by the Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Comrade INI Ememobong, the decision emanated from a meeting between the State Government and representatives of the Oro people of Akwa Ibom held at Government House, Uyo.

Amb. Uye speaking on behalf of Oro people, as the Chairman of the Oro Steering Committee, disowned the vexatious audio in circulation which disparage the personality of the governor and apologised to the Governor for the embarrassment that may have arisen it. They communicated their preparedness to receive and support the deep sea port project and other projects attracted to their area by the Governor.

