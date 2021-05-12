GOVERNOR EMMANUEL EULOGIZES CHIDI IZUWAH’S LEGACY AT COLLOQUIUM

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, in a memorial colloquium organized in honour of the Director General of Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission (ICRC), late Engr. Chidi Izuwah, on Monday, eulogized the deceased and his indelible legacies.

Delivering his goodwill message at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Governor Emmanuel, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Special Duties, Rt. Hon. Okpolupm Etteh, said late Izuwah, whom he “had a vital and good relationship spanning decades,” will be greatly missed by the people of Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria.

“Engr. Izuwah spent his life regulating the reconstruction and industrialization of Nigeria. He was not just a good friend of Akwa Ibom State, he was an invaluable asset to our state,” he added.

He thanked the deceased family and the Commission for the honour done his friend through a memorial colloquium, maintaining that his legacy is seen in his commitment and passion for the development of the Ibom Deep Seaport project and the general industrial revolution of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking further, Governor Emmanuel said “Engr. Izuwah played a critical role in the relevant infrastructure concession approval processes for Ibom Deep Seaport project and which we are eternally grateful. Engr. Izuwah was consumed with the vision of Nigeria industrialization through Public Private Partnership. It will not be out of place to refer to him as the CZAR of modern PPP in Nigeria. His legacies will certainly live long.”

He also admonished participants at the event to use the power of their lives and offices for the lasting good of those within their circle of influence and the larger society.

Among those that registered their presence at the event were Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji; Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama; Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire; Minister of State for Health, Senator Adeleke Mamora, and Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu.

Others included Head of Federal Civil Service, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwogu; former Director General of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Mr. Emeka Eze; Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Mr. Hassan Bello; President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Babagana Mohammed, among others.

