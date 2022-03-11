News

GOVERNOR HOPE UZODIMMA COMMISSIONS ACHARAUBO FARM ESTATE

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on GOVERNOR HOPE UZODIMMA COMMISSIONS ACHARAUBO FARM ESTATE

….partners with NALDA as FG approves N18b investment in the reactivation of Songhai Farm in Imo State.

The Shared Prosperity administration of His Excellency the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma has yet again, proven his dedication and commitment in his industrialization policy in Imo State through economic diversification into Agriculture as he commissions the Acharaubo Farm Estate today, at Emekuku in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Project which is in partnership with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), a Federal Government agency, is and investment of the State that had been abandoned for over 30 years now.

With over 35 hectares of land, the Acharaubo Farm Estate currently has six poultry houses with 18 pens that contain about 10,000 birds, three goat houses with 196 goats, three pig houses containing 108 pigs, three solar-powered boreholes, access roads and drainage, as well as solar-powered street lights. Just like other NALDA farm estates, the target of the Acharaubo Farm Estate is to create job opportunities for the youths and women of the community.

This and other endeavors of the Imo State Government in economic diversification into Agriculture, would no doubt complement existing State policy on Agriculture and boost economic activities in the State.

Speaking during the inauguration, the Chief Executive of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, commended the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma for partnering with the agency in this unprecedented achievement which would in turn create employment for the host communities and the State at large.

On the same note, it was made clear that the President has approved an investment of N18 billion in the reactivation of Songhai Farm Project in Imo State. The industrialization drive of the Shared Prosperity administration is gradually gaining momentum with these monumental records in Agricultural investments.

His Excellency, the Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma expressed appreciation, on behalf of the State, to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for aiding the harnessing of great Agricultural potentials in the State towards economic growth. The Governor reassured the people of Imo State, his administration’s continued strive for a better Imo State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023 presidency: Tinubu has lost out over Miyetti Allah’s endorsement –M’Belt Forum

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Faults  Miyetti Allah’s attack on Southern govs over grazing laws   The Middle Belt Forum (MBF), yesterday, broke its silence on the presidential ambition of national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as it advised him not to waste his precious time to contest next year’s presidential election.   The […]
News

#EndSARS: CSOs raise the alarm over infiltration of thugs, miscreants

Posted on Author Lateef Dada OSOGBO

C ivil Society organizations in Osun State have cried out over infiltration of thugs and anarchists who under the guise of #EndSARS had unleashed mayhem on the people. They dissociated themselves from the brandishing of cutlasses and axes during the protest. A statement jointly signed by ten groups yesterday and made available to newsmen in […]
News

Wike signs revised 2020 budget into law, donates 41 SUVs to judges

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike yesterday signed into law the revised 2020 Appropriation Bill of N300,370,071,183.33 billion for 2020 fiscal year with reduction in budgetary allocations for capital and recurrent expenditure.   The revised budget, which is 48 per cent reduction from the initial budget, was reduced by the government as a result of the […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica