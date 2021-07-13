News

GOVERNOR LALONG CONDOLES WITH REV. PROF. Ikechukwu Anthony KANU, OSA

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

On 9th July 2021, the Governor of Plateau State, and the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum visited the Prior Provincial of the Order of Saint Augustine, Province of Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony KANU, OSA to commiserate with the Order of Saint Augustine on the demise of Rev. Fr. Raymond Hickey, OSA.

During the visit, the Governor acknowledged the role that Fr Raymond Hickey OSA played in the development of the faith and culture of the Northern part of Nigeria.

In response, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, OSA, the Prior Provincial of the Augustinians in Nigeria appreciated the visit of the Governor and the observed that Fr Raymond Hickey OSA would remain immortal in the hearts of the Augustinian family in Nigeria and that the Province would ensure that they keep alive the facination of the values of Fr Hickey.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Yari living in illusion and desperation – Sen. Marafa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former lawmaker of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Kabir Ma rafa has again take a swipe at the former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdul’Aziz Yari, saying that the former Governor is desperate to dent his hard-earned reputation. The former lawmaker said, in Yari’s desperation to spoil his untainted name has fabricated that he ( […]
News

Delta: Nothing’ll stop Urhobo from producing next governor – Gbagi

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

A governorship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election in Delta State, Kenneth Olorogon Gbagi has said that that nothing will stop the Urhobo nation from producing the next governor of the state in 2023. Speaking yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, during his familiarisation visit to the […]
News Top Stories

PDP Govs: Nigeria’s N36trn foreign debt unsustainable

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Tony Anichebe Uyo

…task NASS on Electoral Act, Constitution amendments   Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have decried the rising foreign debt profile of the country, and cautioned that “the borrowing spree of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government if unchecked, would lead Nigeria into avoidable bankruptcy.”   The governors, who met in Uyo, Akwa […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica