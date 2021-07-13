GOVERNOR LALONG CONDOLES WITH REV. PROF. Ikechukwu Anthony KANU, OSA

On 9th July 2021, the Governor of Plateau State, and the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum visited the Prior Provincial of the Order of Saint Augustine, Province of Nigeria, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony KANU, OSA to commiserate with the Order of Saint Augustine on the demise of Rev. Fr. Raymond Hickey, OSA.

During the visit, the Governor acknowledged the role that Fr Raymond Hickey OSA played in the development of the faith and culture of the Northern part of Nigeria.

In response, Very Rev. Fr. Prof. Ikechukwu Anthony Kanu, OSA, the Prior Provincial of the Augustinians in Nigeria appreciated the visit of the Governor and the observed that Fr Raymond Hickey OSA would remain immortal in the hearts of the Augustinian family in Nigeria and that the Province would ensure that they keep alive the facination of the values of Fr Hickey.

