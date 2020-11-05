News

Governor Masari Hosts Amb Sukubo led NYCN Leadership, promises support for Nigerian Youth.

The leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN led by its President, Amb Sokubo Sara-Igbe Sokubo today with his National Executive Council members, selected stakeholders and prominent youth leaders from Across the six Geopolitical Zones of the Federation visited Katsina State Governor, Hon Aminu Masari, on a Working visit.

The leadership of the Nation’s apex youth body, is in Katsina, to observe the state elective Congress of the Council, slated for Saturday 7th November, 2020.

President of the Council, Amb Sokubo in his remark during an interactive session with the Katsina State Governor and the member of state executive Council appreciated the katsina state government and his excellency the governor of katsina state for his unrelenting effort towards youth development in the.

He informed the state government of rhe role of NYCN in the state affairs being towards promoting Government policies, programs and activities as it relates to the youth. He equally assured the Governor of peaceful, free, fair and credible election haven made frantic effort to harmonise warring factions in the state before now.

His Excellency Hon Masari in his remarks, expressed appreciation to NYCN and her leadership, admonished youth in the State, to be forward thinkers as they are of Technology age, encourage the NYCN bid to summon National Youth CONFAB to herness yearning and Aspirantion of Young Nigerians for onward transmission to President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal government of Nigeria for necessary action to avert such ugly manifestation of anger, violence and descruptive protest as witnessed during the just subdued #EndSARS protest while expressing the will to host the entire Nigeria youth delegates in such a National conference in katsina state.

The visit was an opportunity, for the leadership of Nigerian youth, to witness the tremendous successes, being recorded by the Masari administration in Katsina State.

