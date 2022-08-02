Opinion

Governor Obaseki and Edo prostitutes

Posted on Author Erasmus Ikhide Comment(0)

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State is not my friend, but he recently took a decision I should have taken a long time ago myself if I were sitting in Osadebe Avenue as the governor of the state by prohibiting the embarrassing and bizarre open ended practice of prostitution in Benin City.

 

For a fact – except we’re running away from the sordid reality – every Edo citizen, home and abroad, has borne the humiliating stigma of wholesale accusation of being precursor of prostitution for ‘hailing from the land of prostitution’!

 

The appropriate tagging has long been entrenched and taken as the gospel truth, and has remained like the chameleon faeces that wouldn’t go away, however, hard you deodorize it. Yours sincerely fell victim of prostitutes’ revolt early this year when the curiosity in me – the first attribute of journalism levitated – to video thousands of them at Ihama Road, covering the swathe of Royal Marble junction, to the tail end of Edo House of Assembly Legislative Quarters.

I was rescued by a taxi driver out of the horrific scene, having abandoned my marked car inside Exquisite Hotel, opposite Royal Marble. What makes paid sex even more offensive, worrisome is the terrible drama involved in it, coupled with the associated rituals that are made out of what is done with the third arms of the legs.

The abhorrent practices of girl child abuse in relation with prostitution in Edo State has been long in coming in Benin City, even though prostitution is as old as humanity. Places like Ugbague Street, Ihama, Country Home Road opposite Stella Obasanjo’s Women and Children’s Hospital, Boligo Hotel at Upper Mission Extension and other sexually sullen places are hotbeds and breeding grounds for human trafficking.

Tragically, Benin City is one place where ugly and offensive prostitution practice is exalted to abominable level where married couples agreed for  the wife to travel to Italy and other parts of Europe to make money and send back home for the husband’s and families’ upkeep.

A particular traumatizing instance of such debasing scenarios left a sour taste in the mouth. A relation of a family friend whose wife returned home after 10 years of prostitution in Italy found out that the proceeds of prostitution she transferred to her husband to build a home for them was diverted to marry more wives. The woman became dejected, used and abandoned to waste away after being thoroughly exploited, and sexually vandalised. First, the banning of solicited open prostitution is one way out of the labyrinth of state failure and citizens’ destitution on the state and society.

The government needs to take a step further by strengthening its position on this by legislating against street begging, hawking and criminalization of illiteracy. Part of the backlashes of prostitution in the state is the incidences of violence crime since some of the prostitute’s warehouse small arms and light weapons and ammunition for criminal elements who are mostly armed robbers, cultists and land grabbers.

Second, the state government should cooperate with anti-human trafficking organisations such as the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), and related global bodies to achieve effective results by way of re-orientating some of them who are innocently lured into prostitution, one way or the other.

Lastly, the governor should implement the much-talked-about industrialisation policy of his administration in the state by opening fabrics and shoe making factories for some of these whores to work in, so that they can eke out a living for themselves and their loved ones. Until that is done, Edo State will remain the headquarters of prostitution in sub-Sahara Africa. lIkhide can be reached via: ikhideerasmus@ gmail.com

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Opinion

Nigeria democracy: X-raying Edo State politics

Posted on Author Afolabi Akinola

  Drama is essentially part of life. It mirrors the roles of characters in the play of human engagements. The past weeks has made everyone a viewer of dynamism of characters and event.     One of the major gladiators in the whole scenario is the concept of godfatherism and the perceived betrayal of trust […]
Opinion

What Nigeria denies is where the truth lies

Posted on Author CLEM AGUIYI

This indeed is not the best of times for Nigeria. The country is in turmoil. The drum beats of war is getting too near for comfort.   The security apparatus of government has collapsed to the extent that security agents can neither protect themselves nor the citizens. We all live by the day, not sure […]
Opinion

Mbaka’s curse on Obi may become Balaam’s blessing

Posted on Author ONU JOHN ONWE

Mbaka’s curse on Obi may become Balaam’s blessing The dramatic twist in the Balak-Balaam project to curse the Israelites on their way to the Promised Land which God turned into blessing for Israelites may yet play out in the recent father Mbaka-Peter Obi palaver. Recall that God had led the Israelites out of Egypt with […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica