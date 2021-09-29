Governor Obaseki’s iron fist

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State appears to be biting more than he can chew in his second term that is almost running into one year. The Governor, who braved the odds before snatching victory from the jaws of his fiercest rivals in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has not had a rosy second coming since he was sworn-in on November 12 last year.

Despite the outcry in the state, the governor has been on a solo run without a properly constituted exco. This is also compounded by the non-inauguration of some lawmakers as 14 state constituencies are without representation in the Edo State House of Assembly due to the governor’s style of politics. Aside from politics, the governor’s threat to bar people, who are yet to take COVID-19 vaccine from public places in the state, despite a court order against the plan, has pitched him against the people of the state. For his opponents, he has also been ruthless.

He brought down a hotel owned by Tony Kababa, he has slammed a revocation order on Garrick Memorial School land, belonging to the family of Kehinde Garrick, who was one of the directors in the APC gubernatorial campaign of Ize-Iyamu. As it is, many believe that the Edo Governor is on a rampage.

