Politics

Governor Obaseki’s iron fist

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State appears to be biting more than he can chew in his second term that is almost running into one year. The Governor, who braved the odds before snatching victory from the jaws of his fiercest rivals in the All Progressives Congress (APC), has not had a rosy second coming since he was sworn-in on November 12 last year.

Despite the outcry in the state, the governor has been on a solo run without a properly constituted exco. This is also compounded by the non-inauguration of some lawmakers as 14 state constituencies are without representation in the Edo State House of Assembly due to the governor’s style of politics. Aside from politics, the governor’s threat to bar people, who are yet to take COVID-19 vaccine from public places in the state, despite a court order against the plan, has pitched him against the people of the state. For his opponents, he has also been ruthless.

He brought down a hotel owned by Tony Kababa, he has slammed a revocation order on Garrick Memorial School land, belonging to the family of Kehinde Garrick, who was one of the directors in the APC gubernatorial campaign of Ize-Iyamu. As it is, many believe that the Edo Governor is on a rampage.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

OYSA alleged scam: Time to walk the talk

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Lawrence Olaoye   Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, unarguably had been made before becoming the governor of the Pacesetter State in 2019. An individual who officially declared N48 billion assets cannot be described as a financial dwarf by global standards.   At every given forum, he has consistently maintained that his foray into politics was […]
Politics

LG crisis: We’ve accumulated over N12bn for development – Makinde

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, speaks in this interview on his first year in office, the policies, programmes and challenges of his administration. FELIX NWANERI brings the excerpts       It is a year since you were inaugurated as the governor of Oyo State. Looking at the last 12 months, what would you […]
Politics

Ibe’ll make huge difference in Abia, says Okwenna

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Commissioner for Environment and gubernatorial aspirant in the 2021 election in Anambra State, Dr. Ifedi Okwenna, has said that the Chancellor of Gregory University, Uturu and a governorship aspirant in Abia State will make significant development in the state if elected governor.   Dr. Ifedi Okwenna lamented the comparatively low level of development in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica