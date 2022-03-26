Governor Obaseki’s preachment on good governance at NIIA

Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) on March 22 held the first of its Distinguished Lecture Series 2022 with the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, as the guest speaker. He spoke on the theme: Making politics work for citizens, governance and development: The Edo State experience.

In his welcome remark, the Director General of NIIA, Professor Eghosa Osaghae, an erudite scholar of international repute, established the basis for the distinguished lecture series.

First, ‘‘it recognises those leading our country in different spheres,’’ he told his rapt audience, stating further that it gives intellectual formulation to governance, and promote interface at domestic and international level among others.

Osaghae stretched his remark further delving into the antecedents of the guest speaker, who he described not just only as his governor by virtue of him being an Edo indigene himself but as his ‘friend’ and ‘brother’, in his attempt at justifying the choice of the governor as the institute’s distinguished guest speaker.

‘‘This governor is an embodiment of Private-Public Partnership (PPP) paradigm,’’ declared the NIIA DG in reference to the modus operandi of the governor’s style; a fact of his experience working in the private sector, which he has brought to bear in running the affairs of the state.

He also spoke of the governor’s intellectual background and bent, emphasising the need to have leaders who are exposed to the finest culture, refined, well read and understands the nexus between humanity and governance. He concluded his remark on the governor by saying that: ‘‘He brings a whole new dimension to governance and that is the whole point.’’

Next to mount the podium was Professor Bola Akinteriwa, the immediate past DG of NIIA and chairman of the occasion. He took his short take a notch higher, adding dramatic touch to it as he tried to rouse the expectation of the audience. He described the theme for discourse as of ‘international policy par excellent’ while also speaking highly of the governor, his cerebral nature and his Midas touch in the discharge of his duty.

Governor Obaseki mounted the rostrum to a raising applause from the audience, exuding confidence and looking dapper in his well tailored suit. He may not have had that oratorical power of Mark Anthony of Williams Shakespeare era, however, his delivering resonated with the people given his systematic approach and delivery style which was quite simple and easy to comprehend without the usual jingoism or political platitudes associated with such occasion.

He spoke with the mien of a teacher who had done his homework properly and familiar with the subject. But more importantly with a desire to transport his audience to his Edo State as he drew extensively on his political and administrative engagements in his home state as the number one political actor to drive home the lesson of the day with the intent of bringing to the fore the nexus between politics and development.

Obaseki took his audience through a well scripted journey, taking off first by laying the foundation for his discourse as he tried to x-ray Nigeria’s experiment with democratic rule over the last 60 years of its existence.

He posited that: ‘‘The Nigerian people, having subscribed to the ideals of democracy, expect that at the very least those in position of authority will organise the socio-political, geographic and economic environment in such a way that it guarantees to a significant extent, the security of lives and property.’’

Given the above position as to what democracy should engender, the governor’s verdict is that the nation and its people have been greatly short changed by the political and state actors that have superintended the affairs of the country over the years to the present.

‘‘But unfortunately, this has not been the experience in our country, as the people have continuously had to grapple with the ever evolving problems of insecurity, specifically terrorism, banditry, militancy and communal clashes,’’ stated the governor.

Conversely, Obaseki in an interesting and altruistic manner outlined some of the benefits of a truly democratic environment and by extension what Nigerians ought to derive where the democratic experiment working.

Besides, he made a very poignant point to the effect that the dividends of democracy doesn’t spring forth hope without the people involvement in a more practical manner and not sitting aloof waiting for the manna of democracy to fall on their laps as the case of Nigerians has shown where there is no citizens’ engagement with their leaders.

‘‘A properly functioning democracy should not only provide basic social and economic goods such as portable water, roads and improved education, in addition, democracy should provide the right of groups and individuals to hold their governments accountable

‘‘It is only when citizens can hold government accountable that the state would improve on its ability to get things done accountably to citizens and be responsive to citizens’ right and needs. Good governance reduces poverty by empowering citizens to realise their rights and address the issue of gender equality, discrimination and social inclusion.’’

He concluded his thought on democracy and how it has played out in Nigeria by outlining a number of impediments to true democratic practice in Nigeria to include proliferation of political parties with no clear ideology; electoral malpractices which have instigated voter apathy; prohibitive cost of the electioneering process; negative perception of politics and the attendant skirmishes; and entry barriers.

Then he revue the gear of his discourse by moving it home by giving the audience the benefit of his practical experience as the governor of Edo State in the last five years as well as giving insight into his political journey whereby he was an APC member in the day and by night he became a member of PDP.

‘‘Although politics and democracy have not dealt favourably with us in Nigeria that does not deny the existence of the potential for democracy to be the vehicle for delivery of development to the people,’’ stated Obaseki.

Quite clearly, the above viewpoint becomes the prism from which the governor has operated in the last five years. Aware of the failure and dysfunction of the political system that he inherited, he made a concrete effort to beat a new path in order to live up to his belief as well as rekindle hope in the people through development.

To this end, he said a deliberate effort was made to retool politics and development as he stated that: ‘‘In Edo, we had to take deliberate and intentioned steps to retool our politics to engender development. This has led to the introduction of people-centric politics and programmes which have won our administration significant public trust.’’

This approach and philosophy espoused by Obaseki was no doubt what made Osaghae earlier in his welcome remark to describe the coming of Obaseki to Edo politics as a breath of refresh air, stating that he brought a whole new dimension to governance.

Indeed, Obaseki would appeared to have made a deft move by dismantling the old political order in the state to doing the unthinkable in the past by doing away with the known political and non state actors that held the state politics captive thereby making the reign of good governance impossible.

This, he did by ‘‘opening up the political space to a broad range of players to the chagrin of the godfathers. These patrons of the old order thrived in the exclusion of the majority from participating in the political process.’’

In his estimation, it is this move that has resulted in the semblance of relative discipline, decency and orderliness that now reigns in Edo State and its governance with its attendant level of development in different spheres which the governor and his men not only crowing about these achievements but the people of the state and other visitors too have sang to the high heavens these visible developments that have earned Obaseki the sobriquet of ‘wake and see governor.’

It was gratifying to hear the governor list some of the developmental strides of his administration which could only have been possible due to his conscious effort at enthroning good governance.

For instance, he spoke of his government directly creating 300, 000 jobs within the last five years. This is besides creating the enabling environment and policies for business to thrive and attract investment to the state.

Endnote

Obaseki ended his discourse on a very high and resounding note, sounding elated and victorious as well as well pleased with himself, for the developmental strides he has recorded and citizens’ engagement. He added a nationalist disposition to his preachment of the day by advising that the example of Edo should be replicated across the country.

‘‘Following the effort to change the paradigm in Edo State and the result it yielded, which highpoint was victory at the election, in which the people freely exercised their franchise and elected a leader of their choice, there is need to scale this political achievement to the entire country.

‘‘If what happened in Edo can be replicated in the forthcoming presidential and national assembly elections. Nigeria would have taken a critical step to democratic consolidation. It is time to set sentiments aside.

‘‘The country is adrift. It is time to take tough decisions to rescue the country from the brink. We must now adopt proven methods and innovations in retooling our politics and democracy and make them work for the delivery of good governance and development of our people.’’

