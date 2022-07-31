Governor Ortom runs a clueless and Heartless Administration – Tiv Youth Council Worldwide

… Pledges to Telecast Ortom’s achievement if any.

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has described has described the administration of Governor Samuel Ortom as clueless and heartless.

Reacting to Governor Ortom’s media outing on Journalists hang out on a national television, the Tiv Youth Council President, Hon. Mike Msuaan described the outing as disgraceful and a tissue of lies, half truths and make beliefs.

The Tiv Youth group said it reiterates its earlier pledge to telecast governor Ortoms achievements on any national television.

“We threw a challenge to Governor Ortom to provide his achievements to us so that we can telecast it on national televisions for Nigerians to see. Since we made that appeal, no one has come up with a compilation of the governors achievements. Any journalist who is willing to undertake a survey of Ortoms achievements should simply contact us. We ready to foot the bills and take them round the state ”

The Tiv Youth president said that development has eluded Benue State for the seven years that Ortom has been governor.

“all of the roads poorly constructed by the Governor have become dilapidated and death traps. The governor has been unable to build a single industry in the state”

Hon. Mike Msuaan insisted that the administration of Governor Ortom has taken Benue state 30 years backward when other states are moving forward. He stated that the administration has emasculated and impoverished the citizens more than any other government since the creation of the state.

“We were not surprised to listen to the Governor blame Former governor Apollos Aku, Rev. Moses Adasu of blessed memory, Sen George Akume and his predecessor Sen Gabriel Suswam for his inability to pay workers and pensioners. Ortom has before now even blamed evil spirits and NNPC for failure to pay workers and pensioners. As a former minister of state for Trade and Investment, how many has he attracted to the state? ”

Commenting on governor Ortoms endorsement of the impeachment move against President Buhari, Hon. Msuaan said the senators, like Ortom , were seeking media headlines and out to score cheap political points.

According to the press release made available to the press in Abuja, Hon Mike Msuaan said, the first governor who faced impeachment threat was governor Ortom of Benue State in 2018.

The Benue state house of Assembly led by the erstwhile speaker, Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange

Sought the removal of Samuel Ortom have listing corruption allegations against the governor, accusing him of misappropriating billions in public funds while state workers groan amidst unpaid salaries.

The house specifically accused Ortom of squandering N54 billion in state funds, N22 billion from security votes while N32 billion was from local government funds.

Governor Ortom gets excited dropping the name of president Buhari to seek popularity. Meanwhile, his administration falls short of any interrogation based on the indices of development or provision of dividends of democracy to the masses of the state.

Not too long ago Benue State stakeholders in a press release in Abuja accused the governor of monumental corruption and misappropriation of over 500 billion accrued to the state.

“At any point he notices that his government will be subjected to scrutiny over complete lack of development and inability fulfill his campaign promises, he leverages on the security challenges in the country to invoke President Buhari’s name to gain popularity ” Msuaan stated.

Most importantly Ortom is less busy. Governors who are determined to develop their states do not go about scouting for opportunities to make headlines using the presidents name, they are rather inviting the president to commission projects they have built for their people.

Since governor Ortom appears to love the name of president Buhari, we urge him to invite the president to Benue state for purposes of commissioning projects, with that president Buhari can stay for a couple of days and provide the opportunity for the governor to have several photo sessions with the president.

” we urge governor Ortom to stop seeking attention. He should rather invite Mr president to commission projects in his state if he has any. The governor is most popular for using president Buhari’s name but very unpopular when it comes to providing dividends of democracy for the people of Benue State. Ortoms anger with Buhari is simply because he cannot see the president to shake hands with him and hold photo sessions with him”

According to the Tiv Youth Council president,

” the governor to be more concerned with the legacy he will be remembered for rather than chasing the wind. It Is Saddening that, the governor has not only disappointed the Benue people but also failed to fulfill any of his campaign promises. Elsewhere, the governor would have honorably resigned and apologized to the people of Benue State. The governor simply uses criticisms against President Buhari to veil his inability to perform. Ask Governor Ortom how many months he is owing workers and pensioners their dues. Ask him how many moribund industries he has brought back to life or how many he has established since he became governor. ”

The governor seeks opportunities to appear in the media . Immediately after the PDP presidential primaries, all the governors supporting governor Nyesom Wike returned to their states to work for their people. Amazingly, Governor Ortom has assumed the role of the media assistant of Governor Wike defending him from one media house to another. Yet, governor Wike has inaugurated and awarded several other projects after the PDP presidential convention. We fear that Governor Ortom might have decided to use the remaining time in office to serve Gov. Wike while neglecting the people of Benue who voted him into office.

“it appears regrettably that Governor Ortom has all the solutions to insecurity and the development of Nigeria and he is willing to go on Media to advice the president but lacks same when it comes to tackling the issues confronting his state.” Msuaan concluded.

Hon Msuaan wondered why, media houses keep inviting the governor to make jest of the state and the Tiv nation in particular.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...