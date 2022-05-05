Governor, others commission N56bn brewery expansion

Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has commissioned civil works of its expansion project at Ama Brewery, Enugu State. The expansion project, worth N56 billion (€112 million) is expected to boost the firm’s brewing capacity from 2.7 million hectolitres to 4.8 billion hectolitres in the first phase and up to six million hectolitres in the second phase. This historic event was performed as part of activities marking the visit of the Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of the Executive Board of HEINEKEN N.V, Dolf van den Brink, to Nigeria, accompanied by the HEINEKEN Chief Financial Officer, Harold van den Broek, and HEINEKEN President for Africa Middle East and Eastern Europe, Roland Pirmez.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and traditional rulers from the host communities. Speaking at the ceremony, Enugu State Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, commended NB Plc for taking the bold step to expand its current brewing capacity, which demonstrates its commitment to the Nigerian economy and to Enugu State. According to Ugwuanyi, when completed, this project would enhance the industrial growth of Enugu and Nigeria, while improving the company’s market share.

While expressing appreciation to NB Plc for its corporate investment in Enugu State, he assured the company that the state would continue to formulate favorable policies and friendly tax regimes and provide a regulatory framework that would make its business thrive. The governor said: “This investment of 112million euros in the Ama Brewery expansion project is a laudable decision. This move would not only generate revenue to the state and create more job opportunities for our teeming youths but also widen the market share of HEINEKEN.”

In his remarks at the occasion, Brink stated that the investment in Ama Brewery is further demonstration of the long-standing history and relationship between HEINEKEN and Nigeria, which dates back to 1946 “Based on our longstanding role in the past and present, HEINEKEN is investing €112 million in this important Ama expansion project because we see ourselves as playing a major role in Nigeria’s future. We are proud to be part of the growth and development of this wonderful state and country. We look forward to a continued partnership with the great state of Enugu,” he said.

In different speeches delivered at the event, the Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief Kolawole Jamodu, and Managing Ditector, Hans Essaadi, spoke on the impact of the project to the state and the region as a whole. According to Jamodu, the project represents an extension of the win-win relationship between the company and the state, noting that the state has provided the needed operating environment for companies like NB to thrive, and in return the company continues to play its role as a responsible corporate citizen, with payment of over N400 million in employee taxes, levies, and other duties to the state government in 2021 alone. In the words of the Managing Director, Essaadi said: “Indeed, our partnership with the state government has also seen us invest hundreds of millions of naira in various community projects and social investment initiatives in the areas of Health, Education, Community infrastructure, and Sports development.” The first phase of the project is expected to be completed this year.

