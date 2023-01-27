Metro & Crime

Governor Sule loses eldest son

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule has lost his eldest son, Hassan, who was aged 36.

 

 

 

Hassan passed on in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, in the late hours of Thursday.

 

 

 

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Addra, broke the news in a statement on Friday.

 

 

 

The statement read “His Excellency, Abdullahi A. Sule, the Governor of Nasarawa State, on behalf of his family, announces the sudden demise of his son, Hassan Sule, whose sad event occurred on Thursday January 26, 2023.

 

 

 

“Hassan died at the age of 36.

 

 

 

“The late Hassan will be laid to rest in Gudi, Akwanga Local Government Area today, Friday.”

 

 

 

The deceased got married to his first wife in June last year.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Akwanga Local Government Area, Safiyanu Andaha, has expressed deep shock on the passing of the governor’s son and commiserated with his family over Hassan’s demise.

 

 

 

“On behalf of my family, Akwanga LGA and the people of Mada land, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to Governor Abdullahi Sule, his family and the entire Gudi traditional council for this irreparable loss,” he said.

 

