Governor threatens to shut down Aba Market

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has threatened to close down the Ngwa Road Market in Aba and sanction the traders for disrupting the ongoing road rehabilitation project in the city. This was as the governor consequently directed the leadership of Ngwa Road Market Traders Association (NGWAMATA) and the traditional ruler of the area to ensure that the attacks and harassment of the contractors ceased forthwith.

Ikpeazu also warned that if not addressed, the traders’ risked being sanctioned such as closure of the market till the work was completed and suspension of any traditional ruler found to be involved in the attacks. In the statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu and which a copy was obtained by New Telegraph, the governor said: “Our attention has been drawn to the disruption of ongoing reconstruction of Ngwa Road in Aba by sundry persons suspected to be traders and other community actors who attacked the contractors. “We urge the contractor to fully deploy to the site in order to ensure that the timeline agreed with the government is met before the full onset of rains as steps have been taken to ensure their safety.”

