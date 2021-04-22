News

Governor threatens to shut down Aba Market

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has threatened to close down the Ngwa Road Market in Aba and sanction the traders for disrupting the ongoing road rehabilitation project in the city. This was as the governor consequently directed the leadership of Ngwa Road Market Traders Association (NGWAMATA) and the traditional ruler of the area to ensure that the attacks and harassment of the contractors ceased forthwith.

Ikpeazu also warned that if not addressed, the traders’ risked being sanctioned such as closure of the market till the work was completed and suspension of any traditional ruler found to be involved in the attacks. In the statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu and which a copy was obtained by New Telegraph, the governor said: “Our attention has been drawn to the disruption of ongoing reconstruction of Ngwa Road in Aba by sundry persons suspected to be traders and other community actors who attacked the contractors. “We urge the contractor to fully deploy to the site in order to ensure that the timeline agreed with the government is met before the full onset of rains as steps have been taken to ensure their safety.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP To APC: Rising spate of insecurity in Nigeria worrisome

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the spate of insecurity in the country is worrisome, noting that kidnappings and wanton killings by bandits have become a daily occurrence. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that in the last five years, innocent Nigerians have either been gruesomely murdered or kidnapped […]
News

MACBAN seeks probe of viral audio threatening violence

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja The umbrella body of Fulani, the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has urged the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to investigate a viral audio threatening the lives and safety of the citizenry, especially Southern Kaduna people. While dissociating itself from the audio, the group said […]
News Top Stories

Trump to Boko Haram: Keep off U.S. citizens

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi and Onyekachi Eze Abuja

President Donald Trump of the United States has issued a stern warning to Boko Haram and other terrorist groups operating in Nigeria, to desist from abducting and taking hostage, American citizens living in the country.   The warning came a day after the U.S. military rescued an American citizen, Philip Walton (27), who was earlier […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica