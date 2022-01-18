Governor to graduating students: Demonstrate virtue, diligence

Graduating students of Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH) at Ilese-Ijebu have been advised to demonstrate virtue, values, diligence and portray responsible character, as they go into the world of work.

The state’s Governor, Dapo Abiodun gave the counsel during the second convocation of the college, noting that the institution had transformed them to become shapers of destiny, hence the need to replicate the same to the society.

The high point of the ceremony was the commissioning of the elibrary, dental therapy building and medical laboratory technician complex by the Governor and Moderator of the college.

Abiodun, however, commended the management of the college for their commitment towards providing technical capacity for the realisation of the state’s potential, saying that the government will continue to work hand-in-hand with the management to further ensure workers’ welfare and wellbeing for the desired productivity.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu congratulated the graduating students for successfully completing their studies through the years of rigorous learning, urging them to do all within their capacity to support the government in its transformation agenda.

“This college has continued to fulfill and sustain its reputation as the oldest tertiary institution in Ogun State, moving at par in the standard in which it was established.

The management and staff are committed towards the realisation of the mission and vision of the institution,” he said.

Therefore, Abiodun, who restated his administration’s commitment to reward the best graduating students in the state’s tertiary institutions, announced automatic employment for outstanding graduates of the college from 2014/2015 to 2020/2021 academic sessions.

In his remarks, the Provost of the college, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye said that the institution’s mandate was to ensure the repositioning of the college’s academic programmes and rigorously pursue accreditation of all courses.

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun’s ledadministration for its laudable initiatives and strong will to invest in education

