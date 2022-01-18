Education

Governor to graduating students: Demonstrate virtue, diligence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Graduating students of Ogun State College of Health Technology (OSCOHTECH) at Ilese-Ijebu have been advised to demonstrate virtue, values, diligence and portray responsible character, as they go into the world of work.

 

The state’s Governor, Dapo Abiodun gave the counsel during the second convocation of the college, noting that the institution had transformed them to become shapers of destiny, hence the need to replicate the same to the society.

 

The high point of the ceremony was the commissioning of the elibrary, dental therapy building and medical laboratory technician complex by the Governor and Moderator of the college.

 

Abiodun, however, commended the management of the college for their commitment towards providing technical capacity for the realisation of the state’s potential, saying that the government will continue to work hand-in-hand with the management to further ensure workers’ welfare and wellbeing for the desired productivity.

 

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu congratulated the graduating students for successfully completing their studies through the years of rigorous learning, urging them to do all within their capacity to support the government in its transformation agenda.

 

“This college has continued to fulfill and sustain its reputation as the oldest tertiary institution in Ogun State, moving at par in the standard in which it was established.

 

The management and staff are committed towards the realisation of the mission and vision of the institution,” he said.

 

Therefore, Abiodun, who restated his administration’s commitment to reward the best graduating students in the state’s tertiary institutions, announced automatic employment for outstanding graduates of the college from 2014/2015 to 2020/2021 academic sessions.

 

In his remarks, the Provost of the college, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye said that the institution’s mandate was to ensure the repositioning of the college’s academic programmes and rigorously pursue accreditation of all courses.

 

Meanwhile, he expressed gratitude to Governor Abiodun’s ledadministration for its laudable initiatives and strong will to invest in education

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

FG bans SS2, SS1 students from writing WASSCE, NECO, NABTEB

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Federal Government has banned students in Senior Secondary School 1 and 2 from participating in the external West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and from sitting for the National Examination Council (NECO) and National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB). The development as reported by some online platforms on Friday in Abuja, was […]
Education

Udom, Martha Emmanuel Academic Excellence Award: We’re ready to make A’Ibom proud – Scholarship recipients

Posted on Author Reporter

  Recipients of the Udom and Martha Emmanuel Academic Excellence Award have recounted with joy the morale boost the scholarship award has given to their academic pursuits thus expressing their readiness to leverage on the opportunity to make the state proud. Pharmacist Ifiok Udoubak and Pharmacist Ekikere Etuk made the disclosure on Wednesday when they […]
Education

Lawmaker rewards best students with N180,000 cash, prizes

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

As part of efforts to enhance qualitative education in Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State and support students to pursue studies in tertiary institutions across the country, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman Bauchi has doled out a total sum of N180,000 and other prizes to the overall […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica