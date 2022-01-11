Education

Governor to offer scholarships to winners of President’s School Debate

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni ILORIN Comment(0)

For winning the President’s School Debate, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lauded the state’s contingent, saying the students’ feat has again strengthened the people’s confidence in the public school system. The governor, who pledged the state government’s continuous investment in human capital development, however, offered the students scholarships to university level. He said: “I commend the public school children for the feat that is another first in the history of the state. Since this debate began many years ago, this is the first time that Kwara State is winning the first prize. The government and people of Kwara State are proud of these students, their teachers, authorities of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education (KWSUBEB), and especially their parents for a job well done. “We were all glued to the Facebook live-streaming of the superlative performance. It was another emotional moment that speaks eloquently to how far the state has risen from the stagnation and blacklist of the past, especially in basic education. The brilliance, eloquence and composure of the students are a bold testament about the current state of public education in Kwara State, and we invite members of the public and relevant stakeholders to support our ongoing efforts in the sector. “It is gratifying to note that Team Kwara will now represent Nigeria at the world debate championship next year, and we commit to do everything to support this journey every step of the way. For their feat, the government of Kwara State is hereby offering scholarship to all the students, who took part and won the national debate up to the first degree in any Nigerian tertiary institution. It is the least we could do to encourage them and their peers to continue to be at their best and be good ambassadors of the state.” The statement said the governor would host the pupils and their teachers in order to accord them necessary state recognition for their historic efforts. The six-student Kwara Debating Team comprises Ajenifuja Quareebullahi Sheu (Ilorin Grammar School JSS); Dunmoye Sheriffdeen (Offa Grammar School JSS); Adisa Robiat Jaji (Government Girls Day JSS Pakata); Mohammed Halimat (United Community Junior Secondary School Ilorin); Agboola Amdalat (Zango Okesuna, JSS Pake); and Apaokagi Fauziyat Ahmad (Government Girls Day JSS Pakata).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

ASUU explains opposition to varsities’ reopening

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advanced reasons why it cautioned government against reopening universities now. It posited that throwing schools open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is an open invitation to tragic explosion of the scourge on a scale never witnessed anywhere since its outbreak. The union asked Nigerians to honestly […]
Education

Scholars, experts harp on collaboration for quality research

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Researchers and scholars have been called to collaborate with their counterparts or colleagues in the academia and the transport industry to develop practical solutions to the challenges confronting the sector and to attract funding. The call was made by a don at the W.P. Carey School of Business, Arizona State University, U.S.A, Prof. Adegoke Oke, […]
Education

Backlog of 14,307 certificates ready for collection, UniAbuja tells graduates

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The University of Abuja has said the certificates of 14,307 persons who graduated from various programmes being run in the university from 1994 till date, was ready for collection. This came as the university disclosed it has developed an effective and trust worthy virtual teaching system for its students, to ensure the process of teaching […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica