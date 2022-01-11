Governor to offer scholarships to winners of President’s School Debate

For winning the President’s School Debate, Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has lauded the state’s contingent, saying the students’ feat has again strengthened the people’s confidence in the public school system. The governor, who pledged the state government’s continuous investment in human capital development, however, offered the students scholarships to university level. He said: “I commend the public school children for the feat that is another first in the history of the state. Since this debate began many years ago, this is the first time that Kwara State is winning the first prize. The government and people of Kwara State are proud of these students, their teachers, authorities of the Kwara State Universal Basic Education (KWSUBEB), and especially their parents for a job well done. “We were all glued to the Facebook live-streaming of the superlative performance. It was another emotional moment that speaks eloquently to how far the state has risen from the stagnation and blacklist of the past, especially in basic education. The brilliance, eloquence and composure of the students are a bold testament about the current state of public education in Kwara State, and we invite members of the public and relevant stakeholders to support our ongoing efforts in the sector. “It is gratifying to note that Team Kwara will now represent Nigeria at the world debate championship next year, and we commit to do everything to support this journey every step of the way. For their feat, the government of Kwara State is hereby offering scholarship to all the students, who took part and won the national debate up to the first degree in any Nigerian tertiary institution. It is the least we could do to encourage them and their peers to continue to be at their best and be good ambassadors of the state.” The statement said the governor would host the pupils and their teachers in order to accord them necessary state recognition for their historic efforts. The six-student Kwara Debating Team comprises Ajenifuja Quareebullahi Sheu (Ilorin Grammar School JSS); Dunmoye Sheriffdeen (Offa Grammar School JSS); Adisa Robiat Jaji (Government Girls Day JSS Pakata); Mohammed Halimat (United Community Junior Secondary School Ilorin); Agboola Amdalat (Zango Okesuna, JSS Pake); and Apaokagi Fauziyat Ahmad (Government Girls Day JSS Pakata).

