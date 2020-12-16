News

Governor Ugwuanyi congratulates Sukubo as NYCN President, tasks Nigerian Youth on productivity.

The Governor of Enugu State, Honorable Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has called on youths in Nigeria to take advantage of the present digital revolution to channel their energy towards productive engagements, through the acquisition of new skills and knowledge sharing so as to nourish human capacity for the socio-economic development of the country.

Governor Ugwuanyi made the call over the weekend in Enugu, while playing host to the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN and a Coalition of Ethnic Nationalities Youth leaders, led by the NYCN President, Ambassador Sukubo Sara-igbe Sukubo at the Enugu state government House.

The organisations are in Enugu for a Special End of the year Thanksgiving service at the Adoration Ministry Enugu under the famous Catholic Preacher, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who congratulated Sukubo on his emergence as the Unity President of the nation’s apex youth organisation, described the youth as the pride and glory of any Nation. He said the position of the youth in nation building cannot be over emphasised, considering their power of ideas and intellect. He said the youth are more intelligent and far more enterprising than the older generations, and they must all seek how to re-channel their energy, through positive modelling and gainful employment.

He observed further that the time has come to rouse the consciousness of their leading lights to confront the charlatans among them. These charlatans he said, are the elements capable of dragging down society, because according to him, their activities are destructive to society as well as to themselves.

Also speaking during the visit, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka lauded the Governor for his untiring commitment to good governance and infrastructural development, particularly in the rural areas of the state. He further described Governor Ugwuanyi as a lover and promoter of peace, a reason that has made Enugu, one of the most peaceful cities in the country today.

