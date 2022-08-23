Governor Wike as Atiku’s nemesis

I have been enjoying the hide and seek game that has dominated the discourse within the top echelon of the PDP, the same characters and satanic forces that have been manipulating the electoral diagram of the party. When they betray you, it is called politics.

When they stab you, it is called politics. When they are unable to catch up with your political breakthrough, they call you all manner of names. They said Governor Wike is a drunk. Some said he is uncouthed. Yet others said he’s not polished to lead the country.

Others said he is very vulgar, garrulous and disrespectful. And my question is; if you say a man does not possess the quintessential attribute to be your presidential candidate and Vice Presidential candidate, why do you find him useful to produce votes for your aspiration?

How come the same Wike has suddenly become an attractive bride that has held down others in the political ceremony of Atiku and Okowa? Those who always try to be clever by half often find their fingers burnt in their deceitful way of thinking others are not smart.

It gladiates my inner recesses that Governor Wike is giving them a measure of their own doses; looking and watching their tomfoolery as they have turned Port Harcourt to another pilgrimage destination.

The man is busy commissioning projects and jumpstarting others, while his traducers are busy burning their manhours, doing cross-country race to persuade a man who sees through their deceit and pretensions. When Governor Okowa’s name emerged, Ayu, Atiku and a couple of their foot-soldiers laughed and popped champaigne, to celebrate the fact that they ditched Governor Wike.

In fact, Iyorchia Ayu was the happiest of them all, saying Governor Wike would come after his jugular if he was allowed to emerge as the running mate. What Ayu was running away from has now come to haunt him: he must vacate his position. That is just one out of several conditions put before the table of “Pontius Palate” before any decision could be consummated.

While they pretend to hide their arrogance of power in their journey to Wike’s inner fortress, Wike sits in his little corner to watch their gambling with “yinmu” mentality. He knows the character of those who are the front roll architects of his political misfortune, those who felt they have succeeded in ditching Governor Wike, has suddenly discovered that the rejected stone has become the head of the corner.

Governor Nyesom Wike may be your vocal politician who doesn’t hide his feelings, he’s also a grassroots mobiliser who has been able to cut a niche for himself. When his predecessor was in power, Wike’s tactical political sagacity edged out Amaechi’s incumbent powers. From being a local government Chairman, to becoming Chief of Staff, then Minister of Education, he understood the politics of the state so much that he succeeded in pulling the rug off the feet of Governor Rotimi Amaechi in 2015.

Atiku’s ground forces who have been on errand to rein in Governor Wike seem to be postponing the evil day. What they ought to do first.and foremost, was to prevail on Iyorchia Ayu to step down from his high horse in line with his earlier avouched promise to do so.

Like a King’s horseman who doesn’t want to be used for the promised sacrifice by playing the role traditionally reserved for him once the King passes away, Iyorchia Ayu has been prevaricating left and right trying to justify why he should continue, against the narrative of resignation he initially promised. The PDP as presently constituted is skewed against the South which has nine elected governors on its threshold against five Governors in the North.

When Atiku, Saraki, Dino, Baraje, Ayu, Tambuwal and a host of others left the PDP to join forces with the newly registered APC in 2014, Governor Wike was almost seen as the last man standing. At that time, he was a “good man”.

He rescued the PDP from the jaws of Ali Modu Sherrif and Ahmed Makarfi imbroglio. Even though the party capitulated to the APC political machinery, Wike and others remained unbowed. They trudged on, insisting that the party must pick up its gauntlet to position it for future engagements.

That was what gave birth to Prince Uche Secondus, when the party had to bury all its internal squabbles to install a new leadership. Governor Wike was the brain behind the ability of the party to survive the onslaught visited on it by the defection of five serving governors and other chieftains. But for Governor Wike’s deliberate intervention, PDP would have been decimated by Atiku, Ayu, and their co-conspirators.

To have allowed Alhaji Atiku back to the party and others, was a sign of magnanimity on the part of Governor Wike and other stakeholders of the party. If Governor Wike had not invested in the party to keep it afloat, what party would those defectors run back to?

Besides, in recognition of the zoning formula of the party, and knowing that President Goodluck Jonathan was the last.occupant of the office under PDP, the opportunity to have a Northern candidate emerged in 2019, lured Alhaji Atiku, Tambuwal, Saraki and others to return to the PDP.

When it was time to reciprocate that 2019 gesture, the Northern stakeholders fell short of the expectation in the current exercise. The shock waves have continued to reverberate across the party internal organs, over insincerity and deliberate subterfuge, which is threatening the very soul of the party. When it became almost foregone conclusion that Govermor Wike would emerge as the running mate, Ayu and some pro-Atiku group members pulled the rug off his feet.

Governor Okowa emerged from the ashes of betrayal to the Southern cause and the backlash has been dealing a hard blow to the take-off of the Atiku Campaign Council. The only thing that may compel Governor Wike to sit in a round table to discuss reconciliation would be if Iyorchia Ayu resigns his position.

That would be the beginning of real reconciliation, and Ayu, out of sheer pride, is unwilling to bate an eyelid. He doesn’t want to honour his own words which he eloquently spoke about publicly, in the event that a northerner emerged as presidential candidate. It is a matter of fact that Iyorchia Ayu does not want to shift his stand, even when it is obvious that the Party is being seen as a Northern party, by virtue of the factors currently at play.

Chairman of the party; North, candidate of the party; North, Chairman Board of Trustees, North, Spokesmen of the party; North. The idea of saying the balancing would be done once their candidate wins election does not sit well with some stakeholders of the party.

They reasoned that the national chairman is trying to be clever by half. What if the candidate loses the election, as he is most likely to? What happens? It will now mean that Ayu will serve out his term and probably ask for an additional term of office.

The situation with the PDP presently is a catch 22 situation, an oscillation that may implode the party if care is not taken.

Governor Wike’s approach has been more on focusing on his mandate with Rivers people. He’s been commissioning projects after projects, inviting Nigerians from both APC and PDP to grace the occasion. The statement of his ally Prof. Jerry Gana last week that they would soon decide their political direction gives an indication that there is still more to come from the Garden City.

Governor Wike seems to have taken up challenge with some leaders of the party in the state, who appear to be working for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in order to break the monopoly of Wike’s grip of Rivers politics. Uche Secondus. former ousted chairman of the party, has suddenly found his voice. In the days and months to come, more interesting stories would come in from Rivers State that may decide the oscillation of Atiku’s political pendulum. To underrate Governor Wike as Uche Secondus is wont to do, is to cut Atiku’s political artery in Rivers and some other states.

Any one who thinks that Governor Wike is a lonely voice in this political struggle to emancipate the South, might just be digging his political grave. It is often difficult to get your rhythm right when justice is replaced with injustice, when desperation takes the centre stage of.political engagement. The present crop of PDP leadership and Atiku Abubakar’s foot soldiers are persons who are not in charge of their conclave but are quick to boast of their political relevance.

When push comes to shove, the real players and those who have grassroots appeal will find their bearing. And the reason why it has been difficult for the two groups to reach a compromise is simply because of insincerity. The Atiku Group knows that Iyorchia Ayu is not ready to step down from his position, yet they are trying to cajole Wike’s men to buy the idea that it is after election that Ayu will resign.

How pretentious that could be? No matter the outcome of the process, Governor Wike comes across as the Lion of the South- South, who stood out tall, and spoke the language of trust, courage, grit and solidarity. For any Northern aspirant or candidate to parade himself after the failure of 2019, is to promote injustice to the hilt.

And for our heterogeneity, it is just natural for the PDP to allow the South its due opportunity.

Aside from Governor Wike being a clog in Atiku’s wheel of political injustice, there are many Wikes who will undo PDP and Atiku at the elections proper. In this dispensation, Atiku and Ayu cannot eat their cake and have it.

