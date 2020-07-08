Governors and COVID-19

The raging COVID-19 pandemic has proved itself to be a social leveller. Since it touched the Nigerian soil in February, the pandemic has shown that it is no respecter of status, position, affluence and political power. WALE ELEGBEDE writes on state governors and their spouses already infected

No doubt, the venom of the Coronavirus pandemic is biting hard by the day across countries of the world. As at the last count, the global statistics of COVID-19 infections stood at over 11 million with over six million recoveries, while over 500,000 people have lost their lives to the pandemic.

Many countries and states have been hit harder with daily lives and activities coming to a halt. Also, economies have been badly affected and medical facilities are almost becoming insufficient to cater for victims as more cases are recorded daily. In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, the scourge is also not slowing down and the import of its severity in Nigeria is palpable among both low and high profile personalities.

According to the latest report from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), a total tally of 28,167 confirmed cases have been recorded in the country with 11,462 discharged, while the death toll so far stands at 634. Since Lagos State, Nigeria’s commercial hub became the index state in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa for the coronavirus, the country has never been the same. What started in Lagos on February 27, has spread to virtually all the 36 states of the country including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Thus, the most popular word on the lips of everyone today is coronavirus. The devastating level of the virus is so lethal and knows no boundaries. It operates without limitations from class, social status, religion, creed or political affiliations. In sum, no one is immune from the virus.

Regardless of the rampage of the virus, millions of Nigerians still, however, think that the COVID-19 story is a spurious tale being told by the government to either cornered funds or serve the interest of some global institutions and countries. Those in this line of thought backed their belief with some conspiracy theories making the round on social media platforms. Regardless of their skewed beliefs, COVID- 19 has killed over 600 Nigerians, mostly those with other underlying health conditions. It has afflicted and killed without discrimination.

The NCDC reports show that both the lowly and the mighty have died from COVID-19. But it seems that the dreaded respiratory disease have been waiting for a number of high and mighty in the country as the virus has exponentially increased among top political officer holders, especially state governors, their spouses and aides.

The first most prominent case of a public office holder was that of Mallam Abba Kyari, then Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, who tested positive for the virus on March 23 after returning from an official trip to Germany. He later died of complications arising from Covid-19 on April 18. Ekiti State governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on March 25 also announced that he had come into contact with two people, who had tested positive for Covid-19 and as a result, he would be going into self-isolation before his test result would come out.

Luckily for him, he tested negative for the virus. Unfortunately, the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, lost his life from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID19 infection. His passage added to the growing number of high profile personalities in the country who had lost the battle to COVID-19 complications. Ajimobi, who was at the time, acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) died on June 25 at the First Cardiology Hospital, Lagos.

In the last week, three state governors and two of their spouses have reportedly tested positive to the virus. Not more than seven of the 36 governors in Nigeria have tested positive for the dreaded respiratory disease. But there has been no fatality among the serving governors.

The three governors who tested positive over the last seven days and currently in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for someone who is asymptomatic include Governors Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

Four of the governors, who contracted the disease but already recovered are, Governors Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State who spent 15 days in isolation centre; Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State who recovered after three weeks; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State who recovered within a week after testing positive, and Okezie Ikpeazu who turned negative after spending 25 days in isolation.

Bala Mohammed (Bauchi State) The Bauchi State governor tested positive for coronavirus on March 24 after he met and shook hands with Mohammed, the son of former Vice- President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, who tested positive for COVID-19 previously.

In a statement by Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media, the governor immediately proceeded into isolation after he received the result. The statement read in part: “This is to inform the general public that the result of the Six initial tests carried out by Nigeria Centre for Diseases Control (NCDC) on His Excellency, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, his family and aides that accompanied him to Lagos is out. Of the Six initial tests carried out, one sample was confirmed positive of COVID -19.

“His Excellency, solicits for prayers from all and requests that all those who had contact with him or anyone is known to have the same medical condition to go for the test immediately in order to avert further spread of the COVID -19 epidemic.” But in a tweet on April 9, the governor announced his recovery after 15 days in isolation. He stated: “Alhamdulillah. I just received the green light. My second test for #COVID19 returned negative. I thank you all for your prayers & support even while I was in isolation.

Most importantly, all the praises & thanks be to Allah – the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.” However, on June 2, the state deputy governor, Senator Baba Tela, tested positive to the virus and stayed isolated. But he was discharged after testing negative for COVID-19 about a week and two days later. The governor was the chairman of the Edo State primary election committee that declared Mr Godwin Obaseki winner of the PDP governorship primaries. Bauchi State as at July 5 has re-discorded 516 confirmed cases, 412 discharged and 12 deaths.

Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna)

El-Rufai was the second governor to test positive for the virus. The governor uploaded the video to announced his status on his social media account on March 28. He subsequently announced that his deputy, Hadiza Balarabe, would take over from him and chair the state’s coronavirus task force. He said: “Earlier this week, I submitted a sample for the Covid-19 test. The result came in this evening, and I regret to say that it is positive. “According to the protocols for managing Covid-19, I am in selfisolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone that is no showing symptoms.I wish to appeal to the people of Kaduna State to continue to closely observe the preventive measures already announced.” However, after over three weeks in isolation, the governor announced that he tested negative two consecutive times after receiving treatment. “I am delighted to report today, that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results. I am grateful to all that expressed concern during my illness. Thanks,” he had said. After his recovery, the governor said he infected four people with the virus while he battled with the virus. Thankfully, like the governor, all four have recovered. Kaduna State currently has 865 confirmed cases with 570 discharged, while it has recorded 12 fatalities.

Seyi Makinde (Oyo State)

Less than 10 days after hosting the much vilified South-West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unification rally in Ibadan amid the pandemic scare, Governor Makinde announced on March 30, that he was in isolation after testing positive for the virus. Although the governor took responsibility for the ill-timing of the rally, he, however, denied claims that he contracted the disease at the unification rally, adding that “At the time that the rally was held in Oyo State, there was no known case of the COVID- 19 and after the rally.”

While in isolation, the governor sent out messages of hope to the people of the state, stating: “I am known as a long-distance runner. If I can outrun and outlast the virus, which I am sure, by God’s grace, I will do, so also will many of our people in Oyo State.” However, Makinde broke the news of his recovery from the virus after just one week in isolation, expressing gratitude to the people of the state for their prayers. While stating that he has received a second negative test for COVID-19, the governor tweeted: “I am deeply moved by your prayers and support throughout this period. I am so thankful.

This evening, I received my second negative test result for COVID-19.” Upon being declared healed of the virus, the governor announced that he would resume as head of the COVID-19 task force, which he handed to Prof. Temitope Alonge, a former Chief Medical Director of the University College, Ibadan, while he recovered from the virus. Governor Makinde, however, courted controversies when he revealed how he fought and survived COVID- 19 infection while his quarantine lasted. Speaking on all steps he used in getting well, the governor said, “There have been all sorts… My very good friend and brother, Dr. Muyideen Olatunji, the one in charge of the Primary Healthcare for Oyo State, came to me and said, look, I am going to send to you this black seed oil, it boosts immunity.

So, I mix it with honey and took one teaspoon in the morning and one in the evening.” However, the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, feigned ignorance of the cure prescription highlighted by the governor, stating that, “I am not aware of what the treatment protocol his Excellency, Oyo state governor had to test negative. “I am not even aware of where he was treated.

I will even need that information to make a categorical statement,” he said. Speaking over the weekend while inaugurating an isolation centre in Agbami, the governor said there is no big deal about testing positive to coronavirus pandemic. “I battled COVID-19. It is not a death sentence and it is nothing to be ashamed of. The virus is here with us and will be here for some time to come.

It will not disappear two or three weeks from now. So, we have to learn how to live with it. He added: “So, it is not a big deal that anyone tests positive to COVID- 19 and I am not ashamed of it. I fought the virus and I am up and about now. I pray that as many of us that will fight the virus will come out of it doing very well.” The state’s youngest cabinet member, 28-year-old Seun Fakorede, who is the Commissioner for Youth and Sports also tested positive for COVID-19. The governor had earlier disclosed that three of his commissioners tested positive for COVID-19, adding that another two of the tests taken was inconclusive. Currently, the Pacesetter State has 1,513 confirmed cased of COVID-19, with 809 discharged, while the state has recorded 19 fatalities.

Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia State)

Governor Ikpeazu announced his positive status to COVID-19 on June 8 and that makes him the first governor in the South-East to contract the disease. Interestingly, the governor, less than three months before he announced his positive status, proclaimed that no COVID-19 case will be recorded in Abia, stating that “Abia is the only state that is mentioned in the Bible. We have a promise from God that none of these discorded eases will touch God’s people.” He added: “We saw Ebola; it did not get to us.

We saw monkeypox, it didn’t get to us. Even this one (coronavirus) will also pass us by.” According to the state Commissioner forInformation, John Okiyi Kalu, the governor was confirmed positive for the disease after a second test – the first having returned negative. Kalu said: “Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter-ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test. On Tuesday, 2nd June, the result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative.

“On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the governor submitted another sample at NCDC laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.” On May 23, the state Commissioner for Environment, Solomon Ogunji, died on May 23, 2020, at the Abia State University Teaching Hospital, Aba “after a brief illness related to high blood pressure.” However, the state government gave a directive to state officials who came in contact with the deceased to self-isolate following the outcome of COVID-19 tests were done on the family members of the deceased. Although failure to recover after the usual 14 days of isolation by the governor sparked concern among citizens of the state, Ikpeazu was eventually certified free of the disease July 3. Abia State has 385 confirmed cases with 218 discharged and three deaths.

Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta)

Another state executive on the list of those who have felt the fang of the virus is the governor of Delta state, Okowa. The medical doctor turned politician tested positive for COVID-19 alongside Edith, his wife, and one of their daughters.

The governor and his wife went into isolation following the confirmation of their daughter’s case. He wrote: “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/ medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.”

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie and the state Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, have also tested positive for the virus. Delta State has recorded 1,227 infections with 407 discharged, while 25 deaths recorded.

Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State)

In a statement he personally signed last Saturday, Umahi said the result of the test conducted on him by the NCDC came back positive. He added that some aides of his aides have also tested positive but he did not disclose their identities. Governor Umahi directed his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, to take over the coordination of the state’s fight against the pandemic. Umahi, who said he is not showing any symptom at the moment appealed to the people of Ebonyi State to take the NCDC protocols more seriously.

He said, for now, he would work from home and attend meetings virtually while in isolation. Recall that after sending his sample for test, Umahi had said his deputy would coordinate the fight against COVID-19 if his result came back positive. Addressing his cabinet members, he said: “If I test positive, my deputy will carry on with the fight as a frontline worker, but we will be extremely careful and use zoom to do our jobs.

No retreat, no surrender! We will fight this COVID-19 matter to the end. “We will have the public hearing on our proposed plan of the COVID- 19 fight next week and either me or my deputy will head the meeting, and I will contribute through zoom, if I test positive.” According to the NCDC, Ebonyi has recorded over 503 cases with over 369 discharged, while three are dead.

Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (Ondo)

The governor of Ondo State tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and he disclosed his status on his Facebook page. The governor said he is already in self-isolation as required by the case management guidelines of the NCDC for someone who is asymptomatic.

There are, however, unconfirmed reports that the governor’s wife, Betty, also tested positive for the virus. He said: “Earlier today, I got confirmation of a positive result for Covid- 19. I am asymptomatic and not displaying any symptoms. “I am currently self-isolating and supervised home management will be administered by the wonderful team at our Infectious Disease Hospital. I ask that we all stay safe and be well.” However, barely a week after testing positive, the governor said he has tested negative. Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, he said: “Today I delivered my weekly COVID-19 briefing in person after receiving news this morning that I tested Negative for COVID-19. I am grateful for all your support and prayers.

We will win the Covid 19 fight in Ondo State. “As a mark of respect for the departed and as part of the mourning period, we have not appointed a new commissioner for Health. I have only approved that my Special Adviser on Health supervises the Ministry until we take further decisions.

“Presently, the Infectious Disease Hospital here in Akure has been stretched to the limits, so also are our medical equipment and personnel. The obvious implication of this for us is that prevention is the best way to reduce pressure on cure. “A total of 20 people have lost their lives to the Virus while over 472 have tested positive to the infection. While the number of confirmed cases has escalated, the number of discharged cases as of today is 113,” he said.

