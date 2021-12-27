Governors are real enemies of Nigeria –Kwara lawmaker

…backs Tinubu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Kwara State, Saheed Popoola, has accused government of working against the overall interest of the country. Popoola, who spoke to reporters in Ilorin at a programme organised by the state chapter of the Correspondents’ Chapel, also condemned the alleged conspiracy against the National Leader of the party Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential election. Former Lagos State governor Tinubu is allegedly working behind the scenes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, and a number of top politicians are said to be resisting him. Popoola, a member of the House of Assembly, said Tinubu is the unifying factor in the APC.

He said: “The almighty governors are our major problem; they are too powerful and selfish. Look at what they are doing to the President on the Electoral Amendment Bill. Unfortunately, we have not known our enemies in this country, until we know that the Governors Forum is the basis of our problems in Nigeria. “Give autonomy to the Houses of Assembly, they said no. notwithstanding that a law has been passed. The President even said Executive Order 10 should be implemented so that the autonomy of Houses of Assembly and Judiciary can be implemented, they have said no for the past two years. “So, when a governor says you cannot become Speaker, what can you do?”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...