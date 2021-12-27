News

Governors are real enemies of Nigeria –Kwara lawmaker

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

…backs Tinubu

An All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Kwara State, Saheed Popoola, has accused government of working against the overall interest of the country. Popoola, who spoke to reporters in Ilorin at a programme organised by the state chapter of the Correspondents’ Chapel, also condemned the alleged conspiracy against the National Leader of the party Asiwaju Bola Tinubu ahead of 2023 presidential election. Former Lagos State governor Tinubu is allegedly working behind the scenes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, and a number of top politicians are said to be resisting him. Popoola, a member of the House of Assembly, said Tinubu is the unifying factor in the APC.

He said: “The almighty governors are our major problem; they are too powerful and selfish. Look at what they are doing to the President on the Electoral Amendment Bill. Unfortunately, we have not known our enemies in this country, until we know that the Governors Forum is the basis of our problems in Nigeria. “Give autonomy to the Houses of Assembly, they said no. notwithstanding that a law has been passed. The President even said Executive Order 10 should be implemented so that the autonomy of Houses of Assembly and Judiciary can be implemented, they have said no for the past two years. “So, when a governor says you cannot become Speaker, what can you do?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

DSS frees ex-Speaker, Na’Abba, after interactions

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday, freed a former Speaker of the House  Representatives, Ghali Umar Na’Abba, after hours of “friendly” interaction.   Recall that a newlyformed group, the National Consultative Front (NCFront) had, over the weekend, informed the public of an invitation it said was sent to Na’Abba by the DSS, which is […]
News

Insecurity: APC has failed Nigerians – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should accept that it has failed to guarantee the security of Nigerians. The party condemned the attempt by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to blame Nigerians for the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure life and property in the country. […]
News

PDP: APC’s revalidation exercise riddled with illegality

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the call by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for the cancellation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration exercise has further confirmed that the exercise is a huge scam.   The PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, noted that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica