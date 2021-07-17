News

Governors causing unnecessary friction in varsities-FG

The Federal Government has raised concerns over the meddlesomeness of some state governors in the affairs of universities in their states, which is said to be causing unnecessary friction. Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, made this known at the inauguration of Chairmen and Governing Councils of 19 Federal Universities and 4 inter-University Centres as well as the public presentation of the new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State in Abuja.

Adamu who accused the Governor’s of hijacking the appointment of Vice-Chancellors for Federal Universities due to his lack of interest in the selection processes, said they were responsible for the unimaginable crises in the selection processes of VC’s in many Federal Universities nationwide. To this end, he charged the Governing Councils to ensure they take charge and exercise their rights in their respective universities and not allow the influence of Governors or other outsiders stifle the selection process of new Vice-Chancellors, and warned that the Presidency would not hesitate to dis-miss any Council found to be corrupt or incompetent.

On the constituted Visitation Panels to all Federal Universities, the Minister noted that the Panels have recently rounded off their assignments and would soon submit their Reports in two separate volumes, covering the periods: January 2011-December 2015, and January 2016 December 2020, respectively.

