Governors cripple multi-million naira investment in dry ports

Seventeen years after, plan by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to establish 100,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of Inland Container Depots (ICD) or dry ports that will serve the southern part of the country have been frustrated by governors in Oyo and Abia states. Dry port is a common user facility with public authority status. It is equipped with fixed installations and offer services for handling and temporary storage of import/export laden and empty containers carried under Customs control and other agencies competent to clear goods for home use, warehousing, temporary admissions, re-export, temporary storage for onward transit and outright export. The idea to establish the dry ports was initiated in 2006 when clearing of goods in ports became a major challenge because of the inefficiency that characterised port operations. The council had planned to establish 210, 000 TEUs in the six geo-political zones of the country under Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis, out of which Oyo and Abia got the highest TEUs allocations. It was gathered that the state governments failed to meet their obligations in the agreements they had with the concessionaires. Findings revealed that as at 2022, the percentage progress made by concessionaires in Oyo State was 10 per cent and Abia State, five per cent, while Kaduna, Katsina and Kano dry ports have been fully built. In 2006, 50,000 TEUs were allocated to Oyo State at Ibadan and was concessioned to Catamaran Logistics Limited, while Abia State got 50,000 TEUs at Isiala Ngwa, which is to be managed by Eastgate Limited. Other locations are Plateau State (Jos) with 20,000 TEUs by Duncan Maritime Nig. Limited; Kano State (Dala) with 20,000 TEUs by Dala Inland Dry Port Limited.; Katsina State (Funtua) with 10,000 TEUs by Equitorial Marine Oil and Gas Limited and Borno State (Maiduguri) with 10,000 TEUs by Migfo Nigeria Limited. In a bid to get the six Inland Container Depots (ICDs) and freight stations located in each of the geo-political zones of Nigeria operational, the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) held a meeting with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), the owners of the project and the concessionaires. At a meeting with ICRC last year, the concessionaires and NSC complained of poor cooperation from state governments, who mostly delayed in meeting their own part of the agreements, especially in the provision of land. In Oyo State, finding revealed that the state government first allocated Erunmu in Ibadan as the first site before another governor earmarked another 90 hectares of land at Lapite/Olorisaoko, Ibadan for the project after the concessionaires had spent huge money at Erunmu. Although, the NSC’s Deputy Director, Public-Private Partnership, Mallam Mustapha Zubairu said that because of the renewed interest, some of the concessionaires had got finances and divested interest for the projects to be operational. He said that there were a lot of factors that had affected the early commencement of the project, noting some state governments had failed to perform their own commitment based on implementation strategy. Zubairu noted: “They are supposed to play key roles toward the provision of basic amenities like access road to the site, perimeter fencing, security, water and others. “Most state governments failed to discharge some of these responsibilities and the most critical of them all is the land to be delivered free from all encumbrances and this was relatively challenging for some state governments.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...