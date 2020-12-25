News Top Stories

Governors decry insecurity, call G for peace, tolerance, hope

G  overnors from different parts of the country yesterday sent out goodwill messages to chritians across the country, who mark the Christmas celebration today. Christmas is a Christian ceremony signifying the commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

 

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Nigerians to offer sustained prayers for God’s divine intervention and abiding grace for the nation to surmount its various challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the second economic recession in five years.

 

Ugwuanyi urged Nigerians not to lose faith in God in the face of adversity but to remain committed to the Good News that Jesus Christ was born to bring salvation to mankind. Similarly, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State said that Nigeria and international communities can be at peace if Christians practised the virtues that Christ preached while on earth.

 

In a Christmas message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, the governor said that the virtues included peaceful coexistence, love, tolerance and sacrifice. Okowa said that as true followers of Christ, Nigerians and the world must eschew communal and religious clashes, armed robbery, kidnapping, militancy,

 

banditry, terrorism and other vices plaguing the country and parts of the world. “This year’s celebration calls for absolute sober reflection in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the many challenges Nigeria had to grapple with in the course of the year.

 

“As the world begins to record a rather painful second wave of the pandemic, I advise Deltans and Nigerians to shun elaborate celebrations, limit gatherings and use the festive period for total spiritual renewal as well as live peacefully and harmoniously with worshipers of other religions.” In his own message, Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, called on the people of the state to emulate the life of Jesus Christ as they celebrate his birth.

 

Thegovernoralsoadmonished them to reject what he called “the negativity of the demagogues, who seek to turn them against each other just because their faiths and tongues may differ.” The governor also asked them to “commit to peace and goodwill towards all.’’

 

According to the Governor,” We can all, as Christians as well as Muslims, emulate the example of Jesus Christ. We can strive to be better than we are today, combining our faith with exemplary conduct.

