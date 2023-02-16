News

Governors divided over CBN's cash swap policy

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

The legal battle launched against the currency exchange policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) assumed a new dimension yesterday as five states controlled by the All Progressives Congress (APC), joined the initial three states as plaintiffs, while two other states controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), queued behind the Federal Government as defendants in the suit.

The five new states from the ruling party that joined the suit included Lagos, Cross River, Ogun, Ekiti and Ondo while Sokoto, a state controlled by the PDP, also joined the ranks of the aggrieved parties. The suit was initially filed at the Supreme Court by the Governors of Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara states against the Federal Government as the states sought a restraining order to stop the full implementation of the naira redesign and currency swap policy. As part of the policy, the apex bank had given a directive that the higher denominations of N1, 000, N500 and N200 old naira notes would cease to be legal tender from February 10.

In response to the motion, the apex court had, on February 8, restrained the FG from implementing the deadline pending a hearing on Wednesday, February 15 (yesterday ). However, at the hearing yesterday, the Supreme Court adjourned the suit to February 22 and directed all parties involved to amend their processes to reflect the new position of their respective cases. A full panel of the apex court which presided over the matter yesterday, admitted the new joinders. The six states in their respective motions for joinder agreed with the three aggrieved states that initially ignited the legal battle on February 3, 2023. Their joinder motion was moved by Samuel Ologunorisa (SAN) and was granted by Justice Inyang Okoro who presided over the matter. The Court consequently directed the plaintiffs to amend their originating summons to reflect the name of the six fresh plaintiffs.

Similarly, counsels to Edo and Bayelsa states, who were also in court yesterday, said they decided to pitch their tents with the Federal Government because they were in support of the cash swap policy regime. Meanwhile, River State has filed a separate suit against the Federal Government on the same matter.

 

