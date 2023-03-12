Governors’ fate on precipice

As a backlash of the presidential and National Assembly Elections, BIYI ADEGOROYE and FRANCIS OGBUAGU write that the fate of a number of state governors is now hanging on the balance ahead of the governorship and State Assembly elections

Though the results of the February presidential and National Assembly elections are currently under judicial scrutiny, they have now hoisted the fate of many governors on the cliff hanger. The possibility of retaining their states or installing successors of their choice is very uncertain as the nation prepares for the governorship and state houses of assembly polls. The reason for this is obvious.

Some of the governors performed woefully at the presidential and National Assembly Elections, losing to the opposition in their respective states. Worse still is that despite their incumbency and grandstanding prior to the polls, some of them lost their ambition to settle at the Senate come June when the 10th Senate would be inaugurated. The elections were flawed no doubt. As reckoned by local and international observers, it fell short of acceptable minimal standards. For instance, it was characterized by technological glitches, violence, voter suppression, manipulations, compromising of electoral officials, including two resident electoral commissioners, some of whom are now on suspension. Over 203 persons were also arrested for various offences, while a few lost their life.

Chairman of INEC, Yakubu Mahmood, disclosed that of the 109 Senate seats and 360 seats in the House or Representatives, the All Progressives Congress has secured 57 seats in the Upper Chamber, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has 28, Labour Party (LP) six and NNPP two.

The ruling party also retains control of the House of Representatives with 162 seats while the PDP has 102, the LP controls 34 and NNPP 18. Most glaring among governors who suffered crushing defeat is the G-5 in the PDP who played the ostrich in the runoff to the elections.

Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuayin of Enugu State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Makinde of Oyo State, and Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. The first three not only lost their states but also their senatorial ambition, and in the process endangered their party’s fortunes in the next elections. For Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano State, it was a massive flop, as his former master, Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso and his party masterfully swept both the presidential and National assembly elections in the state.

NNPP produced over 18 members of House of Representatives and two of the senatorial seats. Kaduna and Katisna states did not fare any better. The President’s home state lost the state to the PDP, a development some political pundits view more as betrayal, while Governor Nasir El-Rufai kissed the dust, having been crushed by the combined efforts of the PDP and Labour Party. Probably worse hit is the Vice Presidential candidate of the, (PDP) Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who failed to deliver his state to his party. He caved in under the political wizardry of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) and its governorship candidate, Senator Omo- Agege and the virulent wave of LP. The ruling party in the state, the PDP, not only lost the presidential election, APC produced two Senators and a high number of federal lawmakers. With the results, Okowa, a former local government chairman, a onetime Commissioner for Health, a former Secretary to the state government, an erstwhile Senator failed to deliver the state to his party. Observers believe he either overrated his position or political experience or underrated the strength of his former leader, ex-Governor James Ibori and the combined forces of top leaders in the state.

Such over-confidence and combination of factors now precariously threatens his probability of installing his successor, Sheriff Oborevwori. Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is not spared of the political hurricane. Though the party cleared all the senatorial seats and 17 of the House of Representatives seats in home state of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu,the fact that APC was defeated by the LP candidate in the presidential election, and went ahead to secure three seats in the Green Chambers is giving the governor a cause for concern.

The outcome of the election left Lagos with many scares, comparable only to effects of stoked fires, as APC supporters saw LP’s victory from parochial ethnic lenses, thereby pouring invectives at the latter for being an “ungrateful” tenants and beneficiaries of Lagos benevolence. The fires at Akere Market, in Ajegunle, according to some version of the causes, might not be far from that, even though the election was a reflection of the angst of many Nigerians after the 2020 End- SARS protests. The LP governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour’s efforts to make political gains from it and his marital connection with the Igbos became an issue. His promised N15 million donation to the fire victims has become an issue. However, the war of attrition which greeted the election has propelled Governor Sanwo-Olu to up his game, advertise his achievements, reduce cost of transportation on state government transport service and even release vehicles impounded for minor offences. Governor Makinde , on his part, is sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

His support for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as against Atiku Abubakar, has earned him the ire of PDP supporters in the state. APC governorship candidate in the election, Senator Teslim Folarin, said to be more people friendly and his supporters have denounced any accord with the governor in respect of the election. About 190,000 PDP supporters on the aegis of PDP Vanguards are said to have pledged support to the APC candidate in a reprisal against Makinde for selling out the party to the APC in the presidential and national Assembly elections won by the latter. They accused him of being a bad student of history who forgot in a hurry how PDP hoodwinked AD governors to lose their seats in 2003.

Will Obaseki survive?

On the 21 October, 2022, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, during the formation of the Edo State Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council in Benin City, Edo State, arrogantly told party faithful that those who called themselves ‘Obidients’ would soon run out of steam, while himself and the PDP will cruise to victory in the February 25 and March 11 general elections.

The governor told his audience who seemed captivated by his seemingly political dexterity that, “henceforth governance will take the backseat, while campaigns for Atiku/Okowa and other candidates of the ruling party takes front seat. “People who say they are ‘Obidients’, of course they will be, but they will run out of steam. We know how to manage elections. How many people can do what we have done? They cannot even form their campaign council, not to talk of having time table for the election. You get it! This election is ours to lose and by the grace of God, we will not lose it!” Obaseki said with an air of finality.

“Edo is the home of PDP. I urge every member to join hands with Atiku Abubakar to rescue the country. By the grace of God, PDP will rescue this great country; Atiku is coming to salvage the country. “PDP is one in Edo, no division. Edo is the home of PDP; every other party is an appendage. Edo PDP is not in contention. The election is hand-to-hand combat. We have done it before, we will do it again”, he stressed. Surprisingly, the results of the presidential and National Assembly Elections showed that Obaseki and PDP scored very low, as he could not win even his unit, ward or any local government area in the state.

The governor, during his September 19, 2020 re-election bid, after a prolonged fight with his erstwhile political godfather, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the PDP and won 13 out of the 18 local government councils in the state. But, barely three years after that feat, Obaseki was left with bad political injuries at the Saturday of the elections. In Edo South Senatorial District, where Obaseki hails from, a seemly unknown Naden Imasuen of the Labour Party beat the duo of Hon Matthew Iduoriyekemwen (a more popular candidate among the pack) and Hon Valentine Asuen of the All Progressives Congress to clinch the cosmopolitan Edo South. In Obaseki’s Oredo Federal Constituency, where the PDP presented one Sunny Aguebor, while the former Oredo Local Government Chairman, Hon Osaro Obazee futures for the All APC. An unknown LP candidate, Hon Iyawe Eseosa stole the show, beating the more politically sophisticated opponents. In Edo North, the political dexterity of the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and ex-governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole was unquestionably evident, as he won the Edo North Senatorial election. The party also pocketed five federal constituencies.

Akoko-Edo, Hon Peter Akpatason; Etsako, Dekery Anamero ; Owan, Prof Julius Ihonvbere. Others are– Esan South-East/Esan North East, Odianosen Okojie and Hon Dennis Idahosa, representing Ovia. The results from Edo Central, the traditional home of the PDP, where the late sage, Chief Anthony Anenih held sway years back was most embarrassing to say the least.

The APC clinched home the Senate, through Hon Monday Okpebholo and one of the Federal Constituency ( Esan South-East/Esan North East) through Hon Odianosen Okojie. But for APC’s recent incursion in the zone, no other political party has made inroads in the zone since 1999. The two undecided constituencies are Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency which was inconclusive and Esan Central/Esan West/Igueben Federal Constituency which was postponed. As the March 18 governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections approach, there is heightened tension across the state, as the Governor Obaseki continues to meet several stakeholders in the state to solicit for their votes.

Obaseki’s plans to maintain the control of the 24 members House of Assembly has suffered some setbacks, owing to the fact that only 10 out of the elected members have been inaugurated since 2019, leaving 14 others out of job. The APC cashing out on the dwindling popularity of Governor Obaseki recently alleged that the ruling PDP has perfected plans to rig the March 18 State Assembly Election, after it suffered a heavy defeat at the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state. State Chairman of the party, Col David Imuse (rtd), who spoke to journalists at the State Secretariat, said he hoped all the various arms of security agencies are on red alert. He alleged that there were plans by the PDP with Mr. Godwin Obaseki’s financial support, “to compromise INEC officials and ad-hoc staff to bypass the use of BVAS and generally disrupt the House of Assembly elections in the state through, the use of thugs to cause mayhem, with a view to dispersing

