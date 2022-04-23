News

Governors’ Forum condoles Plateau over killings, donates N50m

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos Comment(0)

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi at the weekend condoled the government and people of Plateau State over the recent murder of over 100 people by terrorists in Kanam and Wase local government areas of the state.

Fayemi, who was at the Government House Rayfield Jos on behalf of the Forum, condemned the murder of the innocent citizens by the terrorists, saying that this was another attempt to destroy the efforts put in by the Lalong Rescue Administration to consolidate peace and security in the state.

Fayemi said the Governors Forum is outraged over the killings and will continue to do everything possible to support Lalong to overcome the situation and deal with those who are bent on causing chaos in Plateau State which is a natural destination of choice to many.

He announced a donation of N50 million by the Governors Forum to assist in meeting the needs of victims and supporting those who are displaced.

The NGF Chairman also condoled Governor Lalong over the death of Dr. Simon Harry, the Statistician General of the Federation who died recently and was buried on Friday.

Responding, Lalong said he was delighted to receive the Chairman of the Governors Forum who had come on behalf of the other Governors to commiserate with the people and government of Plateau State.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Northern Christian elders to Gombe gov: Don’t use curfew to intimidate people

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Northern States Christian Elders Forum (NOSCEF) at the weekend warned Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaha, not to use the 24-hour curfew declared in Biliri to intimidate the people over the tension arising from the delay in naming a new chief for the people of the area.   The elders, who said they had been […]
News

Adhere strictly to safety protocols, NGO urges older persons

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Save Our Heritage Initiative (SOHI), an NGO, on Saturday advised older persons to adhere strictly to safety protocols recommended to help contain the spread of the coronavirus.   Ms May Ikokwu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the initiative made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.   Ikokwu […]
News

NSA reads riot act over security threat to Anambra guber poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has warned any group or persons that the Federal Government will not tolerate any plan to impede the smooth conduct of the November 6 Anambra governorship election. The NSA, who was represented at the quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee of Election Security (ICCES) meeting by Sanusi Galadima, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica