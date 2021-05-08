Governors have to rise up, protect their states –Moshood Salvador

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Moshood Salvador, has harped on the essence of unity among Nigerians at this critical period. Salvador also advised that if the South West wants the presidency in 2023, then its leaders has to carry the people of the South South and South West along. He spoke on other issues of interest in this interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI. Excerpts…

What would be your opinion about the current issues in the country as regards our unity as many groups are agitating for secession; some Yorubas and Igbos are saying that they want to go?

I will be honest with you. We need a very genuine reasonable and loving leader that cannot compromise the unity of the country. A leader that is ready to make everybody happy, that is what we need in this country. We should forget about someone saying we were joined together in 1914 and another person saying this and some are saying that. The wife in my house, I was not there, when she was born. I didn’t know her father or the mother then. It was because circumstances brought us together and we started producing children; we love each other that we came together. Such things are supposed to be happening to us. Where such things do not happen, we have to look inwards. Even the people that are agitating, they have the right to agitate. If you are not happy, you get agitated and you speak out. That is why we need a very powerful leader that would listen and make sure the people are reasonable happy, and not about politics. It is when these things are not done that it would now give birth to violence. When local violence is not attended to very well, it turns to terrorism. People from outside would now come inside and use it for their selfish interest and for whatever they want. People outside are not happy that Nigeria is good. The Western world is not happy about Africa. They don’t want you to know many things, they don’t want you to be educated, they don’t want you to know your rights. They want to oppress you because God has given you everything, which they don’t have. How many plants can survive during winter in the Western world, how many fish can survive in their water during winter, all the fishes run to Africa at that time. Even birds migrate and leave their environment and run to Africa, where they can get perfect climate for their survival. So, you are a source of envy to the whole world, the western world and the Arab World, so we should appreciate what God has done for us in Africa. Let us protect it jealously. So, when you are agitating, they are feeling very happy. Let us be smart for God’s sake. Nobody can be a Methuselah; nobody is going to live forever. It is just for some time; let us remember our children so that they can have a good place to live.

There is the belief that even if we are going to separate, it should be on a mutual agreement and that we are not practising true federalism, that what we practice is against the principle of federalism. Is this part of the bane of our nation?

We are still under slavery if you keep talking about federalism, constitutionalism and the rest. These are the ideas of the Western world. The natural thing we need is love. We have a fundamental problem, Hausas don’t love Igbos, Igbos don’t love Yorubas. We don’t need to talk about federalism. If the issue of unity is resolved, then we are good to go. Let us go back to the olden days’ method. We can be using traditional rulers, we should forget about foreign systems. We have embraced neocolonialism, we don’t have a language of our own, we speak English Language. We call ourselves a nation, this one will speak Yoruba, that one will speak Igbo, the other one will speak Hausa, that one will speak Efik and you adopted that of the Western world as general language. We have to look inwards to solve our problems, if we don’t we are only wasting our time.

Let us look at the issue of security, people are talking about Amotekun in Yorubaland, the Igbos have their own regional security outfit,the Hausas have their own and people are also agitating for state police. What would be your take on this?

I have just told you, the major thing we lack in Nigeria is love, once that one is done, we will not be having unnecessary crisis. It is when people are not happy that you will have violence all around. That is the time terrorism gets to a high level. When your local terrorism continues, you will see outsiders coming in and they would have their way. Amotekun is in the right direction, even the constitution allows you to protect yourself. That is why I don’t believe that any Governor should wait for Mr. President to come and help him protect his people. You have your local security that can protect your people. Your state house of assembly can make sure that they put a very good law in place that will make you protect yourself. This is in the right direction. Was the late Gen. Murtala Mohammed not a Fulani man? He got married to a Yoruba woman, that shows you the love among the regions then. If you see the President marrying from another tribe, every other person will do so and we will become one. But you are separating yourselves that this one is Fulani, this one is Yoruba, this one is Hausa and the rest, then you are not creating a nation. Look at Atiku Abubakar, he married a Yoruba woman, what of Tafawa Balewa, he married from Oyo State and they gave birth to Dr. Balewa that is in Abuja now. We have many instances like that. But, hardly will you see that happening again. The wife of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (rtd.) is from Asaba in Delta State. I know many army generals that married people from different tribes. That is how to make a nation. If all those things are cut off, if all those things are no more there, then there would be problem. You now see a Fulani man saying that it is over his dead body that his daughter would marry a Yoruba man, that it is over his dead body that his daughter would marry an Igbo man, what is the meaning of that. It is when you remove all these that you will start to have a very harmonious environment because everything that happens to me will affect you because it will affect your daughter. Anything that happens to you will affect me because it will affect my wife. That is how to build a harmonious environment. If all those things are not there then there will be problem. That is why you need to protect yourself and the use of Amotekun is not a bad idea.

On security, some people feel that our security agencies such as the army are overwhelmed and that they need to be motivated, and that more officers should be recruited. What is your advice in this area?

What motivation are you talking about? They were here in this country when they were talking about minimum wage of N30,000, they did not come out to fight against it. How can N30,000 be enough for somebody as minimum wage and yet they are not paying it. So, what type of motivation are you talking about? We hear every day that the budget for the military is being carted away fraudulently, what are we talking about? We need to be honest with ourselves. The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army came out to say that they budgeted N100 billion for the Nigerian Army whereas all these multibillionaires spend more than N100 billion to buy jets, to buy diesel. Some Christian leaders, church leaders have three jets each. You are now saying you want to spend N100 billion on the Nigerian Army. In one of my public presentations I said if you say you provide 30,000 soldiers to fight Boko Haram, how much is their salary, when you budget only N100 billion for them. When I did my calculation, the money is not enough to pay salaries not to talk of allowances. These are the things we are talking about; we are not serious at all. You must love others, whether they are Igbos, Hausas or Yorubas, love fellow Nigerians, forget about where they come from. My heart bleeds, it hurts, when you read all that we read in the newspapers these days. Sometimes, I don’t want to read newspapers, I don’t want to listen to the news because every time I watch the news I feel bad and I feel sad about what is going on and it is affecting our society. The young ones hear every day that Mr. X stole N3 billion, Mr. C stole N60 billion and we are now advancing to trillions, yet we have not seen anybody in jail and you are saying you don’t want Yahoo boys. Yahoo boys will now tell you that “after all, we are not stealing your own money, you are stealing our own money.” Can you see justification for rubbish? These are the things we are talking about, we have to lay good examples to these boys if we want them to change. You are arresting them and taking them to jail, when you are behaving contrarily. We cannot succeed with this, we have to change. What do we need money for, it’s so funny. Somebody will have 20 houses, 50 houses, and 100 cars. What do you need them for? They are wasting the resources of the country for nothing. All these people that are stealing our money, they are packing it away to other countries. They don’t mind if a dollar is exchanged for N1, 000 because they don’t care, they don’t work for it. Their own is to steal it and go away with it. Let all of us sit down and say we want to change you will see that things will get better.

Are we now putting the blame on the doorsteps of the politicians because we have had civilian rule continuously for years. The PDP was there and people were talking about change, now we have the APC. People are now talking of power shift to the South West, how do you see all of these?

Are they talking of power shifting to the South West or to the South? When you don’t say the truth then there will be problem? Who said that power should shift to the South? It is an unwritten constitution, an agreement by the leaders. If the South West wants power, let them woo others. It is not to be talking as an authority; you are to appeal to them. When you talk of power shift to the South, you have how many zones in the South? So if the South West wants power, we have to make South East and South South our partners. That is the only way we can get it not to be thinking of the South West every time, no. We have to convince them that “do this for us, if you do this for us, this is what you will get, this is how we are going to run it.” You have to sit down and create a forum, where such things are possible. This is the time for such forum. If you remember, during the era of former President Goodluck Jonathan, we had Southern Nigerian Parliament. I was the treasurer for the South West chapter, which we called Yoruba Unity Forum. The leader of Yoruba Unity Forum that represented the South West in the Southern Nigerian Parliament then was Baba Gbonigi. He is now very old. Now Bishop Ladigbolu and Femi Okunrounmu are leading us with Mrs. Awolowo Dosunmu, the three of them are our current leaders, and I am the treasurer. That is how to do it, it is not for somebody in the South West to say “it is our turn,’ another person in the South East to say “it is our turn,” another person in the South South to say it is their turn. The Igbos are saying that they had never been there, what position was the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe holding in the First Republic? He was the President. South South cannot say they have never been there, Goodluck Jonathan was president. South West cannot say they have never been there, former President Olusegun Obasanjo was there. So, we are all on the same level, we need to cool down and we should not allow ourselves to be divided. It is a very beautiful project, if we are one, we would get it, if we are divided, we will lose it.

What would be the chances of the APC in the 2023 general elections as the party promised to eliminate corruption and insecurity, when they came in 2015 and it seems some of these problems are still there?

You keep talking about party, I will stop talking about party, who and who were members of the PDP in 2015, they are the members of APC of 2021. Then, what is the difference? Are the parties not about people, the people in the PDP before are now in APC today. If you keep talking about political parties, we are wasting our time. That is how our politicians have been, just a little disagreement, you see them moving into another party. Don’t let us talk about party, let us talk about issues

What kind of person do we need as president to move Nigeria forward from 2023?

We need a leader that will not compromise unity, that will love people from each tribe as his brother, like his son and uncle. Stop saying “I don’t know you or you are not from me.” That is the fundamental problem we are having. In the past, I said that northerners loved to marry Yorubas and vice versa. It has now become a taboo to marry from another tribe. This is terribly bad. Don’t just talk about president alone because Mr. President cannot stay in Katsina and be running Lagos or Oyo State for you. Each tribe has its own culture, which has to be embraced, Mr. President cannot do all these for you; it is the leaders there who will do them. Let us talk about leaders generally to put things in place to move this country forward or else we are just wasting our time talking about federalism, restructuring and others.

Like this: Like Loading...