Governors, ministers tasked on transparency in housing devt

In order to track housing development and promote Ease of Doing Business in the country, an advocacy group, Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), has called on state governors, ministers and other public sector stakeholders to publicly disclose its dealings, especially the signing of certificate of occupancy on a quarterly basis.

This initiative, according to the group, will promote transparency and accountability in the drive for affordable housing production. According to President of HDAN, Mr Festus Adebayo, quarterly update on number of signed C of O by governors and ministers is imperative to win investors’ confidence in the housing sector, while furthering the current progress being made in the industry.

Adebayo pointed out that an effective housing sector should thrive on transparency and accountability, urging policy makers and implementing agencies to always open their books for the public to see.

The government is constitutionally mandated to issue the certificate of occupancy because all lands in the state are vested in the governor of the state, while land in Abuja is vested in the Federal Government. This is clearly spelt out in the Land Use Act 1978.

According to findings by New Telegraph, delay in issuance of C of O has been one of the major challenges confronting investors and property developers in Nigeria. In some situations, it could take developers two years to get signed C of O from government.

Reasons not limited to incomplete documents, lack of tax certificate, wrong survey plans and incomplete payment have been adduced for delay in issuance of C of O by government. However, it is believed that with the progress being made in the automation of states’ land registry and the introduction of electronic C of O, the processes will get better.

According to Adebayo, open disclosure of title issuance is key performance indicator for tracking housing development and ease of doing business in the country.

On mortgage, Adebayo pointed out that there was need to make public the number of mortgages created by all primary mortgage institutions in the country. He noted that lack of accurate data had continued to pose challenges to the operators in the housing sector. He said: “There should be a public information portable that is accessible for all.

“If you look at Rwanda that even came out of a genocide, you will find that every single plot of land in the country has now been registered 100 per cent. Indeed, if you have the right application, you can input a plot in Rwanda and it will tell you who the owner is.”

According to Adebayo, if government understood the economic imperatives involved in land titling and making consent easier, things would have been better for Nigerians. “Land titling is like tax nets, government can raise income through property taxes,” he said. Data on land and mortgage, Adebayo said would help policy formulation toward a better housing sector investment.

According to him, when governors and minister knew they would give an account of number of C of O signed quarterly, they would have somebody who will be seriously responsible for their prompt delivery. He said: “There is no better time to have information on number of C of O signed by governors and ministers for housing in the country than now.”

Butressing his points, he pointed out that the Freedom of Information Act allowed any organisation or citizen like to write and seek information.

