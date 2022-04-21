Governors not doing enough to secure their states –Yuguda

Dr Isa Yuguda, a former governor of Bauchi State, is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview monitored on Arise Television, he speaks on the recent convention of the party, 2023 general election, and insecurity in Nigeria, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

You started this political dispensation with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before you switched to the APC…

I was in PDP as you mentioned after joining the gubernatorial race. Very characteristic of most political parties in Nigeria, a lot of challenges in PDP then and there were lots of injustice which was the reason why I asked my people that we should change parties.

But before then, I sort the blessings of my boss, Atiku Abubakar, so I moved into the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in January 2007 and I won my election in April. So, you can see that it is something that is ordained by the God Almighty because they always say that power belongs to Almighty God. So, you can see it in reality.

The same injustice again manifested in SDP with some group in the North-East feeling that they own the party and they appropriated the party to themselves and were treating us as strangers as if we have no right in the party. So, I said we are better off in the old place where we pointed out injustice than in the new place where a new set of injustices are being perpetrated, so we left and returned back to PDP. Since then I have been on my own until when you heard about my interest in running for the chairmanship of the great APC.

Would it be right to say that personal interest or selfish interest made you jump from one party to another?

I think I will correct you because I know that I’m principled and there are certain things that I cannot compromise especially my integrity and the integrity of those I work with. The average Nigerian believes that politics is a game of rogues’ who must know how to perpetrate evil against other Nigerians. They also think one must also know how to be deceptive with the people otherwise you are not a good politician.

They believe you must have the capacity of bringing out gutter language words from your mouth and unleash it against other Nigerians so you will be called a politician. And you must not be somebody who keeps his words, so you must be a perfect betrayal that is to say it is the game of betrayal. So, these are some of the fundamental definition of who a politician is in Nigeria and I’m assuring you that that is how it is. And don’t give the impression that somebody is moving from one party to another because the whole thing is about injustice.

There is no interest that I have that is better than my conscience and stating the truth as it is. And I don’t expect any Nigerian to shortchange me because at least I have a bachelor’s degree, a Master’s Degree and I’m highly experienced, so why should I sit down before charlatans who know nothing and then they try to impose their will on me.

You know that politics is all about man management and if for instance, you have blood in your hands before you become a leader, is it something that God will condole. I’m sorry you are not in the kind of politics that I’m in. I will never go into public office with blood on my hands, that’s number one. Secondly, if Almighty God permits me, He will give me the power as He gave me in the past as a minister and as a governor. I will never go with blood money. One single Kobo from the treasury that I will spend that is not my own and I know that I’m going to account for it in the grave, I will never collect it.

Once you put your hands in the treasury and take money that is not your own and you know that you are going to account for it in the grave, I shouldn’t do that. And I make sure that I play the game by the rules. So, in a nutshell, Nigerians should have a rethink. We are where we are today because people don’t believe in God, the Christians have left the Bible and the Muslims have left the Quran and if they don’t kill whatever will they do.

Some politicians kill to get into public office and how many times have you heard politicians being killed, are they bigger than those being killed by armed robbers? Haven’t you seen the degeneration of a peaceful rally into violence many people are killed and this is a political rally. Unless the politicians don’t want to talk the truth but that is the bitter reality. So, what do you define as politics, politics is all about man-management, managing human beings and managing their resources. And if we define politics outside this, the challenges we face today would continue. So, as I’m talking to you now, there are many in the PDP and the APC who don’t believe that you should be an upright human being before you become a politician.

You moved your banking to politics, how would you describe the transition?

Yes, I came in as a banker and I was managing resources and people and was living in peace with my community back home. So, if that was not a better politics and if I was playing the kind of politics an average Nigerian know, my people would not even come close to me. I grew my career as a banker and rise through the ranks up to the managing director and I have no case of fraud, you can go and check my records. And I say it with a lot of confidence that we started banking branches in Abuja. We were 25 banks and only two of us survived Abuja, myself and the manager of UBA.

What transpired at the APC national convention…

With gratitude to Almighty God, we have seen the convention

come and go and a leader has emerged. I’m very positive that there are so many problems confronting the party that have to do with reconciliation and refocusing the party toward winning the election in 2023. I have no doubt about victory. The chairman is an elder statesman. He was a minister during the Shagari time. The chairman was the secretary of NPN in Plateau State.

The chairman was also a minister under Abacha’s government. The chairman also was a governor of Nasarawa State for eight years and he is now a senator. He is an engineer and also a lawyer. When I even heard that he was anointed or that he has an interest in contesting just a week before the convention that was the time I said now we have gotten the chairman because he has one edge over all of us. He is a team player and a team builder. I came out to contest for the chairmanship but when we were told that it was zoned to North-Central and I come from the North-East, some of our politicians from Bauchi State encouraged me to go for the deputy national chairmanship because the party needs fixing.

Fixing the problems that we have highlighted, if they are not fixed, I’m afraid the new leadership is dead on arrival. I see things going wrong and I think I have the capacity to make the change, why can’t I fix it. Is it not better I offer myself to serve rather than sit al watching things happening and I won’t have a mouth to talk to? And God will not even be pleased with me that He so favoured me in life because, under the age of 60, I have been governor, minister, and managing director of a bank and he has favoured me so much.

So, if the Almighty has favoured me, why should I watch other human beings suffer as they feel the nation, their future is going down and I can’t say I can do it? Most of them don’t even know me but when they read my CV, they will know that I can do it but it is not a matter of do or die.

The issues of zoning and consensus are all vehicles through which peace can be achieved. If you have a working document governing you, sometimes you work around it without necessarily offending the law. And I strongly believe that that is the thinking of the leadership of the party and if anybody has any reason to be uncomfortable with it, he can go to court. But if it is consensus, let it be consensus and there is that understanding by stakeholders, party members and those contestants that we shouldn’t rock the boat.

The party is what we have and if it goes, we don’t have anything to hold on to. And especially given the situation we find ourselves today in Nigeria, people should learn to sacrifice, people should learn to be accommodating, and people should learn to understand that it is not the end of the world if you sacrifice for somebody for the purpose of peace.

Like I said earlier, if the reconciliation comes in form of pacifying the aggrieved party members to sacrifice in the interest of the party so that we all will survive because only one person will be in this position. So, it is a question of the manner of approach and eventually if you talk people will understand and will be happy. As for the demands of the governors that their opinion and it doesn’t necessarily hold because we are in a democratic system.

What is the APC Professionals Forum all about and what role are they playing in the party?

I’m the chairman of the APC Professionals Forum and I’m happy to be because I’m a professional banker. I came from a banking background and with my experience in partisan politics and the way I try to explain what politics is all about, I believe I have benefitted a lot by taking that position. Only God is my godfather.

So, the professionals’ forum today defines the politics that I believe in because if professionals key into the APC as their own party, I’m telling you this is the solution to Nigeria’s problems. How? Because almost every professional that we know of including those that down the line is not well schooled like carpenters, bricklayers shoe shiners and so on and so forth, they are professionals in their own right. And it takes discipline to be a professional.

It takes a lot of sacrifices to learn a profession. So, once you learn a profession you would always like to be in that profession because it will become a vehicle through which you manage your lives and feed your families. And so goes all other professions including professors in the universities. And like I tried to define politics to you as man management, it is something that is ordained by God and that is why even when you are taking an oath of office, there is only one covenant you are going to sign between you and God that you will protect lives and properties by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria so help me God. That is the only agreement you sign with the Almighty God, all the others are promises. I promise to build roads, schools and other things.

He has appointed you and gives you responsibility, resources both material and human resources to make sure that nobody dies and everybody sleeps in their houses. The APC Professionals Forum is now having thousands of professionals registered and by the time we have professionals in our party and the party is aware because we will continue to be very visible in the party. And by the time they form a government, they will know how to put a square peg in a round hole.

Many Nigerians believe that religion, language and tribe are the tools politicians are using to divide the country, what do you make of a sure claim?

Well, it is good that I have defined politics to you and even people in politics are not politicians and that is the effect. But professionals when they are on board and I can assure you is the only solution that I can see for Nigeria to be a great country. So many things have been done the way they are not supposed to be done and if professionals take the centre stage in Nigerian politics, I’m assuring you we are working towards the promised land. Can you clarify your statement on Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition? I was misquoted because if you listen to the clip in Hausa, there is nowhere I said something like that.

I don’t underestimate Atiku, he is a senior brother to me and he is older than me in age. He is more experienced than me in politics. I’m from the North-East and I respect him and I cannot stop him from being the president of this country because power belongs to God. I worked with him as vice president and I know his capacity. He can be a good president but only that God will always have his own time of making you a president, making you a governor or a chairman. So, you will not come out and say this is something I have against Atiku, which the law of the country frowns at or challenge his capacity of being the president of Nigeria.

If anybody has any corruption case against Atiku, you can say it and he has not been convicted by any court of law. So, it is only the noise making of these politicians I told you about who do not know the definition of politics that politics is a vehicle through which you go to heaven.

Certainly, I will work for my party but I’m assuring you that if God wills that he will win, Isa Yuguda will not stop him and many other Nigerians like that. Let us define and understand what politics is all about in this country and we should not go after people to badmouth them, to run them down because we want to be in public office. I have a profile today and I don’t think anybody can challenge it. For 14 years I was working in the Villa.

What is your agenda for the party and the new leadership going forward?

You must understand that we have new leadership in the party but let us not forget where we are coming from. We took over from a government of PDP and I was a member of PDP and my government in Bauchi was in PDP and I knew what I went through to secure my state and become one of the safest states in Nigeria.

Nigerians will never celebrate somebody like me because I did my job. I did so well that there is no Boko Haram in the state and there is no banditry. Nobody is celebrating me. Have you ever heard the name of Isa Yuguda flying that he has done something in Bauchi and even the things I left behind in Bauchi. I left the best airport in Bauchi. Have you ever heard that Bauchi has the best airport in Nigeria? I established a university that has over 30,000 students.

I built one of the best tertiary hospitals in the country with the best equipment that you can imagine and plenty of other hospitals. Have you ever seen these in the newspapers? I don’t believe in praise-singing my song even though they say if you don’t blow your trumpet, nobody will blow it for you. But for goodness sake, you are in the service of your people and I served my people.

That is why with confidence today I can walk from one end of Bauchi to the other without even one security. I stopped Boko Haram in Bauchi. Why didn’t other state governors stop them? Why didn’t they do it? Why didn’t the federal government pay special attention to insecurity? And I’m assuring you if you see a breakdown of security in a state, it is not the federal government that is responsible for it, it is the state governor. The incapacitation of the governors and they don’t do their job and that is why we have insecurity for goodness sake.

But they state they don’t have the police…?

Who told you that they don’t have the police? The commissioners of police report to the governors. Every week we hold security meetings with the commissioner of police, the brigade commander, the commander of the civil defence and even sometimes prisons. They are all part of the security team of the government of a state. And by the law establishing civil defence, they reports to the governors and they are well-armed. People just sit down and abuse President Buhari that he has not secured the country, it is not his responsibility to secure the country. It is the governors.

Wherever you see insecurity penetrating a state and complete anarchy reigning, it is the fault of the governor because he is not doing his job. What did I tell you about leadership and what did the constitution say about this thing, governance is all about the protection of lives and properties, period.

If you are able to achieve that with all your revenue for the month and everybody sleeps in his house with his two eyes close, then you are running a government. You may not build schools, hospitals and roads because it is subject to the availability of funds in the treasury but for goodness sake, as long as you are a governor, you can spend your entire budget to provide security for the state. Let the House of Assembly challenge, and then you will tell them that you will not be able to secure the state if they fail to approve the money. So, nobody should come and tell me that Buhari is responsible for insecurity in the country. He gives the governors money, what are they doing with the money?

