Governors should be responsible for security of states –Yuguda

A former governor of Bauchi State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mallam Isa Yuguda, in this interview monitored on Channels Television, speaks on insecurity in Nigeria, local government autonomy and the 2023 presidential election, among other issues. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

Given the way things are playing out in the country, are you happy with the turn of events in Nigeria today?

In the first instance, we know that running a government by leaders is not an easy task. In fact, any management environment is confronted with challenges. As a leader, you are there to solve problems and that is why you are called a manager or chief executive officer or whatever it is. So far, I can say that Mr. President has done his best and everybody’s best is different. I can say that the President has done his best, and of course, you can see from other actors he appointed to help him drive the development of the country that they are doing their best. As far as I am concerned, the president has done his best.

If you look at the recent statistics like unemployment rate, rising inflation rate and the challenges we have with security and corruption, would you say that his best is good enough?

If we look at the figures since he came in, one would say that it is a little bit depressing.

Some people would disagree with you that it is a little bit depressing…

It depends on how one interprets the figures because figures may be right and may be wrong but it all depends on their source, their credibility and who is talking about the figures because you know generally in politics, people use all kinds of means to attack their opponent, especially when it comes to things like this. Like I said, it can be depressing because if I am to interpret the figures that I see, I must say that for any rational human being, rational person and rational Nigerian, who knows Nigeria’s economy and where we are coming from, you can appreciate that it couldn’t have been any better no matter who is there on the driving seat. Most of these things happening to us are historical because if you are coming from an environment, where the foundation has been distorted, then what you reap is what you sow.

What issues are you saying are historical in Nigeria?

One could look at security for instance; it did not start with Buhari’s government. It started when we were in government and this is way back in 2008 and 2009 because I was a governor, when we were fighting Boko Haram in Bauchi and I know the problem and challenges we faced. Apart from Bauchi, in all the other north eastern states, we were the only state that was able to address the problem with speed and accuracy. Since then we have been able to nip it in the bud. Apart from the Boko Haram issues, we have kidnappings, cattle rustling and religious crises. But that crisis they call religious crisis; I personally believe that there is no religious crisis in the country and this thing has continued unabated. I always believe that these challenges, especially security challenges, cannot be associated with the President.

Why will it not be associated with the President? If you look at the approach of government, it is not hard for everybody to see. We have seen how this government approached the Sunday Igboho matter and that of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). We have also seen how it approached the insurgence matter. Don’t you think that the government is handling them with kids’ glove?

From my experience as a former governor and with due apology to our serving governors and past governors, they are not able to manage security challenges in their states. I must say that security issues are the responsibilities of the governors, not that of Mr. President. Yes, it is his role quite all right, everything going wrong as far as security is concerned, but you have to hold the governors responsible. They are sworn in to protect lives and property because they own the land. The president does not have land, the president does not give a Certificate of Occupancy, so you don’t expect the president to come and secure your land.

Are you saying that he doesn’t have a responsibility to call the governors involved in the states where there are challenges to see how those problems can be resolved?

It is not the president that should call them. It is the governors, who should call the president. I am talking from a background of experience. If you don’t cry, nobody will hear you.

But we have seen a lot of governors visiting the Presidential Villa, trying to seek the president’s support…

It is because the governors have allowed things to deteriorate. Like I said, each of the governors has a brigade commander, each governor has a commissioner of police, each governor has a director of Department of State Services (DSS), they have Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commandant and other paramilitary agencies directly dealing with the security of the state and every week they sit to discuss security related issues. Mind you, these security agencies I am talking about are represented in all the local governments and their duty is to pre-empt happening of events and everything that is dangerous to the society. So, if you don’t ask; that is where your problem is because the only covenant you take at the time of swearing-in as governor either with the Bible or Quran, is to protect lives and property and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; any other thing is a promise. Like promise to build roads, schools and others. The only agreement you sign with the Almighty creator is to protect lives and property. What I am saying is that we should understand that the President has no land, so do you expect him to come and protect your house for you when you know what to do?

Are you exonerating the President?

I am not exonerating him as such because when insecurity happens, the governor should be queried. Why did he allow things to deteriorate, when if you deploy all the resources of government to security alone and everybody sleeps with their two eyes close, you are a very good governor and a very good manager? But most of our people are building roads and bridges, while there is crisis everywhere.

When you were governor, were you able to give a direct order to the commissioners of police and they carried it out without asking or confirming from the Inspector General of Police (IGP)?

It is not about the police commissioners; it is about you as the governor because you are the chief security officer of the state. So, if you are the chief security officer, you relate with the IGP but the only formation you are not directly working with is the army because the president is the commander-in-chief. So, anytime you require the army, you have to call the president.

But the Niger State governor said he called the President several times and no response whatsoever came to that effect…

That is another thing altogether because the governor has been seen to have done his job. Then, you would maybe blame Mr. President but I don’t know. But it is how you get your things done as a manager that matters a lot because it is not enough reason to say that you have tried your best to get information across and there was no response. If I am in a position that I am challenged, I will even work on foot to Abuja to let them know that I have a challenge and I will go and knock on the door of the president. I will tell him: ‘Mr President, we are joking with this thing and if we allow it in the next five minutes, I am sorry we are going to have crisis in our hands that we can’t control.’

Some security analysts have said that it would be difficult to fight insecurity unless we address the issue of local government autonomy and begin the fight from the grassroots. How is that going to work?

That is a fact and the fact that these issues have not been addressed shows that the locals are not involved. You cannot resolve these issues without the involvement of our traditional institutions and without the involvement of local communities, security challenges will continue to go on and the challenges will remain for a very long thing. And the fact that the National Assembly has not been able to make laws that will support and address the problem of insecurity, shows that they are also part of those to blame and not only Mr. President. So, it is more like a system failure, when people refused to do their job or take their job seriously and we find ourselves where we are today. We should be able to engage our royal fathers and traditional institutions because I recall even recently in the South- West, there is one character who was trying to create problems but the royal fathers and the community leaders called him to order. Given that the South-West part of the country is a very traditional environment, they called him to order and he listened to them with maybe very little government interference. And it can happen in several parts of the country, where traditional institutions are respected but are not involved.

The challenge is that states have continued to deny local government autonomy; what appeal would you make to the governors or the state Houses of Assembly?

I think the governors should know that governor comes, governor goes and the state remains because you are not there permanently. The interest of the nation is what should be before the governors and I expect that our respected governors should take this into account and understand that they should do what the system has agreed to do because it is a collective decision. They should not because of personal interest override the overall interest of the nation. We know that the local government autonomy bill has been there since we were governors and it is almost eight years since I left office but I cannot see any reason why this bill has not been passed. I think that the motion without movement that we are in is not helping this country and that is why we see so many things going backwards.

I must say that to some extent, people are lawless and they don’t want to comply with the law. Everybody in Nigeria is a lawbreaker and there is no serious sanction attached to law-breaking. So, these are some of the things that sometimes. Even the governors just come up with laws that are in conflict and contradict what the constitution says. And the National Assembly is there and they are keeping quiet and some parts of the executive also keep quiet when they know precisely what to do. Of course, I can remember the Anti-Grazing Law in Benue State.

But the law went through the Benue State House of Assembly and so it is a state law…

But it contradicts what the constitution provides to the extent that everybody has a right to stay anywhere in this country. You have the right to work and practice your profession in any part of this country.

But not encroaching on other people’s property… Encroaching?

What are you a government for? Why do you have security agencies and why do you have laws? Why do you have prisons? If somebody commits an offence, prosecute them but you cannot say they should leave an environment because of little problems. You cannot deny the constitutional rights of Nigerians to live in a particular state.

Many more states have gone on to enact anti-grazing laws; why is it that the one of Benue is the one that keeps standing out?

As far as I’m concerned, the anti-grazing laws of states are wrong because somebody is committing an offence and you are asking him to leave the state. Is he above the law?

But that is not what the law says, the law never said they should leave the state, the law says they should get land for ranching…

Did they give them the land? You are sitting here and they are telling you stories because we politicians are terrible in this country. We mislead the people; how can somebody who has no land create a ranch? Do you know how much it costs to create a ranch and do you know how much it will cost someone with maybe 40 herds of cow to create a ranch? He can sell all of them and yet he cannot buy land for the ranching. So, we have to approach things pragmatically and realistically.

How should the issue of herders encroaching on people’s property be dealt with if the anti-grazing law is not the right instrument to address it?

You have to know one thing from what we have in history. When Lord Lugard conquered Northern Nigeria, he set up his administration in Lokoja. By 1907, the only group that was taxed was cattle herders and it was the group that government projects and programmes were targeted at before the groundnut pyramid. It is there for people who care to read. Go to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), a report on that is there for people to read. Today, the same people, whose resources were used to run Nigeria, are the same people you now wake up to tell that there is antigrazing law. It is the same thing with the people of the Niger Delta.

Today, we are using their resources to run Nigeria. All these years what have you been doing? You were not aware that the population is growing and that land is going to be competed for between farmers and herders? And you know that these people are involved in trans-humans because from Maiduguri to Otukpo, there is a grazing route and along those cattle routes, we have clinics, watering points, among others. And of course, the entire Abuja was a grazing area. I think animal husbandry is one of the most neglected sectors in Nigeria because you can’t leave people wandering up and down, when you know that in due course this problem is going to be there.

When the white man was constructing the cattle route and grazing reserves, he called it RUGA and this RUGA is Rural Grazing Area. He knew what he was doing. Of course, we had expected that with time these trans-humans would have been addressed by the government to say that ‘you cannot improve on your beef, quality and quantity of your milk if you continue going up and down. You have to keep these animals in one place and crossbreed them with better breeds from different parts of the world, so that we can have an economy. One cow is a big economy because there is nothing to waste in a cow. The meat itself is just about 10 per cent of the entire value of a cow. So, there is a lot of sentiment in driving this issue of cattle rearing but it is the fault of the government and not their own fault.

With what is on ground, do you still believe that your party will win the 2023 presidential election?

The APC government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will address all the problems facing the country.

Does it mean that he is going to win the election?

Of course, I am not assuming, I am very positive because if Nigerians are wise, they will appraise him based on performance. Among all the candidates we have, Tinubu is the only person, who has something to show. Do you know that Lagos today is a medium-income economy and it is no longer part of the Nigerian economy? Who made it possible? Is it not Tinubu, or are you going to deny him the credit of having set up the structures?

