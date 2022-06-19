Governors subverting electoral process –Sen Adeyemi

Senator Smart Adeyemi represents Kogi West in the National Assembly. In this interview with CHUKWU DAVID, he speaks on some national issues, including how governors subverted the last primaries

Distinguished, you contested for the Kogi West Senatorial District primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) last month but lost. What actually transpired?

Thank you very much for having me in this interview. First and foremost, I would like to state a few facts on the just concluded primary elections in Kabba, the headquarters of Kogi West Senatorial District on the 28th of May, 2022. I was part of this exercise and was said to have lost the elections.

As I had earlier stated in a press statement made prior to the 28th of May, 2022, I had a closed door meeting with the APC Chairman of my State, Abdullahi Bello, at the instance of my State Governor, Yahaya Adoza Bello. Abdullahi Bello had suggested that I do not contest the elections, but rather join hands with them for the realisation of Project GYB (Governor Yahaya Bello) to PYB (President Yahaya Bello). It is to the knowledge of my constituents, and Nigerians at large that I have remained committed to this project and have not for once minced words about it.

However, the condition for my stepping aside was to take on a position which was technocratic in nature when my governor eventually emerges as President, and this did not align with my personal goals and aspirations as a journalist and a crusader for the common man.

What position did they actually promise you if Bello wins the presidential election in 2023, which made them ask you not to contest for the Senate?

They said that I should not contest the Senatorial primary election because they want me to be the Chief of Staff of Yahaya Bello when he becomes President in 2023. There and then, I told them that I am not wired as a technocrat. I cannot be a Chief of Staff; I am a social crusader.

I am an agitator, I am a journalist. And to buttress my position on this principle, I am a final year law student. So, I cannot be a technocrat; I cannot be somebody who will be carrying files. I am not trained for that. So, immediately, the Party Chairman said it cannot work. And more importantly, I saw it as an insult for anybody to ask me not to exercise my democratic right, not to contest elections.

It might interest you to know that myself and Yusuf Ali, the current Regional Editor of the Nation Newspapers, were arrested together when I was Chairman, Kwara Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and Yusuf Ali was the Secretary because we were into crusade for the enthronement of the democracy we have today. So, for anybody to ask me not to contest an election, I think the person has forgotten my history.

And let me tell you this that quite a number of people who are enjoying democracy today have forgotten that journalists played a critical role in the enthronement of democracy. I was not in the forefront but I was equally not on the back bench of those who were fighting for the enthronement of democracy. So, for anybody who probably was nowhere at that time to tell me not to contest the election, I think that was an insult to my antecedents and my background as a journalist.

That was what I told Abdullahi Bello, the Chairman of the Party in Kogi, that whoever told you to tell me not to contest the election didn’t understand my background. My colleague, Yakubu Oseni, from Kogi Central, was also asked not to collect forms and he didn’t out of fear. But as a journalist, we were in the forefront of the enthronement of democracy; why will I not contest the election? It is an insult to my profession. So, I went ahead to contest that election.

When you defied the wishes and directive of your Governor and the party Chairman what happened?

I immediately informed Abdullahi, unambiguously, that my training as a journalist will not permit me to aspire to this role and as such, there was the need to fine tune things to accommodate everyone. The meeting ended inconclusively, and thereafter, events metamorphosed into threats that I must not contest in the primary elections.

After due considerations and deliberations with my senior friends, Constituents, and my Counterparts who are integral members of our great Party, I headed their call, summoned courage and participated in the elections nonetheless.

How would you describe the conduct of that primaries?

Let me state unequivocally and without ambiguity, that the elections which took place on the 22nd of May, 2022 in Kogi State, were neither free nor fair. It is on record that the list of delegates was changed 24 hours prior to the elections proper. Furthermore, individuals who are not from Kogi West were brought in to vote under an extremely hostile environment with militants, armed men, and unidentified thugs in their numbers.

This was apart from authorised security agents who were present to observe the event and ensure law and order. Those present will attest to the fact that I departed the venue as quickly as I observed what was going on, and even before counting of the adulterated votes commenced. To this effect, a formal petition has been filed at the APC secretariat, giving full account of the events which took place. This, we have done, for record purposes and for posterity.

There were speculations in the media that you were frustrated from actualising your ambition to secure a return ticket to the Senate because you stepped on toes and also withdrew your loyalty to Governor Bello. How true are these?

The accusation that I have stepped on toes by my position on contemporary national issues constitutes a major part of my many offences, and I have absolutely no regrets on the matter. If the hands of times are turned, I will stand in the same position, speak my mind, the minds of the common man on the streets and project only those values which I believe in.

My antecedents speak for me. Based on quite a number of reactions from Nigerians, and particularly my friends, I want to say that I have no regrets in supporting and standing for the Kogi State government at all given times, I have no regrets supporting the Governor of my State, Yahaya Adoza Bello, it remains the proper thing to do.

And we must always endeavour to do what is right, irrespective of the cost. I am a man with a strong will and I will continue to protect and defend any ideals and ideologies I believe in. I believe in a society where everyone will be recognised before the law. I believe in a society where there will be justice, fairness and equity. I believe in a society where every tribe is duly represented.

I believe in a society where we will eventually all be proud to be Nigerians. I will continue to defend the course of the Nigerian masses, I will continue to defend the course of my State, and I will continue to defend the course of my Government. Nothing and no one will change this stance.

Not at this time, and definitely not at this age. It is inherently better to step on the toes of men, than on the toes of God. To my supporters within and outside Kogi State, I want to say clearly that we must remain steadfast with the APC. It is our party and we must unite to take it to greater heights.

Any insinuations to the contrary, will be to the overall disadvantage of us all and should not be entertained. Finally, let me summarily say that I disagree in its entirety, the outcome of the just concluded primary elections in my State. It was a complete rape of democracy, a day light robbery and an extremely manipulated exercise. These have all been deposited at the appropriate quarters. And if we do not get justice from our great party, we will get justice from God. I have played my role as a loyal party man. I have not betrayed the course. Those who betrayed the course, it is between them and God. I have no regret for supporting my Governor; no regret for supporting my party.

And I still remain in APC. Let me call on all my supporters that we should remain in APC. And I want to appeal to my friends in the Senate, who have abandoned the APC, it is uncalled for. It is still the same people you are meeting there, the same perception and reasoning. People do not have our own kind of background. I came from one of the best professions on earth, journalism which exposes you to the whole world, which erases sentiments from your mind; which makes you believe that people from other ethnic groups are your brothers and sisters. What is the toe they say I stepped on?

The fear is that if I continue in the Senate, I will be too strong in 2023 to run for governorship election, and there will be a need to crumble me. But tomorrow is in the hands of God. The Bible tells me once God has spoken; twice I have heard that power belongs to God. What God will do, no man can stop it. And if you want to stop the move of God, God can sacrifice you for it. I have nothing against those who have worked against me.

There is no bitterness because there are none of those who are political actors today that I don’t know, and they know what I stand for. Today, you may be a man of integrity and you may not be appreciated. But another dispensation will come when they will look for men of honour and integrity. They look at men who stood when it was tough. You cannot be killing people in Nigeria and I will keep quiet. Nigeria cannot be going in hunger and I will keep quiet.

You cannot be importing fuel when we have crude oil and I will keep quiet. You cannot import steel when we have an iron and steel complex and I keep quiet. If that is why I am being stopped, I thank God that I am being stopped, and not that I am not popular not just within my state but outside my state. I am popular for what I stand for. I want every Nigerian to be comfortable and free and fairly treated. That is what I stand for.

And those who are against me should not forget that my background as a journalist will not make me see what is wrong and I will keep quiet. It is in my blood and I don’t pretend about it. It was not by accident that I became the national President of NUJ and I served two terms. My second term, I was elected unopposed in Badagry.

And I can tell you that, at that time, we had democrats who believed in journalism. And one of them is Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. He assisted the media a great deal. I have not commenced a campaign for Ahmed Tinubu but am only telling you that I still remember those who stood by us when we were in journalism. And up till today, those are the people I have my respect for; those who believe in the norms and tenets of democracy. My being a member of APC should not stop me from speaking the truth.

You are from Kogi West, which has three segmented areas. You were in the Sixth and Seventh Senate while Dino Melaye was in the Eight Senate. Don’t you think that they stopped you from returning to the next Senate, to give way for the area that has not produced a Senator to do so this time around?

I must thank you for this question. You know, where I come from, we have the privilege of Western education earlier than most parts of the northern region where we belong to. In my place, my people are highly educated including even the animals there.

Now, let me tell you this, people always give half information. In the Yagba Federal Constituency we have had Chief Sunday Awoniyi, Senator; we also had Senator Olu in the past.

There was no election that I contested, the Yagba people didn’t contest with me. So, what is the argument? If you say it’s their turn, there was a time it was our own turn and I didn’t contest or they didn’t contest. In the past, including the one that Dino hijacked, Yagba people contested with us. We all speak the same dialect of Yoruba.

There was never a time they stepped down for us; they always contested with us. Is it a crime to win votes that are given freely? I believe that people believe in us and that’s why they voted for us.

It will interest you that nobody from Yagba ever took me to court because they saw in us the quality they wanted. It is not as if they don’t have good people; they have more than one million people in Yagba better than me but they chose to support me. If you say this, I am tempted to say this to you; since the enthronement of democracy, the Central Senatorial District has never allowed anybody from Ogori Magogo to come to the Senate or House of Representatives.

So, why should anybody accuse me or my Senatorial District that we have been dominating? The bottom line of this matter is, we must stop this man, he is getting so popular; if we leave him, in 2023, he will contest for the governorship seat.

We have not produced a governor since the enthronement of democracy in 1999; what is our sin that we have not produced a governor? So, if there is a rising star, we must bring him down. Politics is like that. A leader can be misled; that’s why you don’t condemn a leader because a leader may take a decision only for him to regret it later because some people around him have misled him. Have you heard me insult Yahaya Bello?

No, because I’m too mature to do that. I’m too intelligent, I’m too exposed; I’m too educated and too refined to do that. No, I will never do that. Please, help me tell political jobbers in Kogi that there is no fight between me and Yahaya Bello. It’s not out of fear but out of respect. You can only kill somebody once.

And if you kill, one day you will also die. I have said things in the Chamber that some of my colleagues came later to tell me look, you went too far. I asked them, when the government changes if everybody says yes sir all the time. All that I said before the elections, my colleagues called me and told me that I have stepped on toes. But I will continue to step on toes as long as people are suffering and subjected to inhuman life, and our economy is having problems.

The delegates system in the primary election appears to be seriously encumbered.

Governors tend to have latitude to impose their candidates and some people are usually short-changed. The National Assembly also amended the Electoral Act to address some of the issues before the primaries but the President has not signed it. Would you support that the Parliament should override the President in case he decided to veto it?

I think that some of us today are thinking that there is even more to do than that amendment based on what we saw on the field across the country because the implication of it is that the people they will bring are “yes men” and yes men are not good for democracy.

Yes men are not good for the party. All over the world, every progressive party must have people with a hot head. Every progressive party in developed nations makes sure that they have critically minded people who will examine issues as it will affect the well-being of the people, not that of the party.

When a governor brings somebody here, it is a yes man that he will bring: don’t talk, don’t do this or that; that is what they wanted, and that is why you see what is happening. Democracy does not require yes people but people who will look at issues dispassionately not on the basis of partisan politics.

That is when we can make progress. It is not for me to always say that our party is right or is doing well all the time. Then when will they know that they are not doing well? Is it when they get to the poll, and people will tell them, look you have failed us? It’s better for some of us to be there to point out the areas we are not doing well. But Nigerians don’t want that. Some people in government don’t want that; they want yes men.

Look, it is going to cause the country to keep on having fresh lawmakers. If you return legislators, it is going to save the country a lot of money because you are not going to buy everything new for them. They can still use their old vehicles, furniture and other things. That is number one. Number two is, where we have stopped, they continue from there.

They are not going to be teaching them how to commence. There is a lot to benefit. The experience is there. Where there is contradiction between some Acts and the Constitution, we already know. But the new people will start all over again. So, it is a long process and we are not making progress.

Why is it that in the developed nations, some people spend thirty years, forty and fifty years in the Parliament. Why do I think that Ahmed Lawan is able to manage this chamber without any problem? It is because of their years of experience. He has been here since 1999. There is nothing that you are doing or you want to do that he is not aware of.

Before you do it, he will tell you where you are going. That is the power of experience. Now, if you bring yes men, the risk in this democracy is that some people will be dictating what somebody should say and what he should not say and that is not democracy.

When somebody who brought you here is seated with you or is giving you instruction on what you should do and what you should not do, tell me what democracy is. So, you will not speak the position of your people; he will speak the position the governor wants.

That is a risk to democracy. So, the loopholes or deficiencies in this Electoral Act are so overwhelming from the primaries we have had. Do you know what governors normally do, they will bring illiterates who did not go to school, and they will be saying, thank you sir for making me a delegate.

Some of them don’t understand what they are saying during the campaign because they deliberately brought illiterates to vote. When a candidate is speaking, they will be asking, what is he saying? These are the people who will determine our fate.

They will determine the fate of the professors by bringing you people of questionable character to represent you. Where is democracy, when you cannot vote the best among you to administer the country? That is worse than military government. You bring people who are not educated and cannot vote according to their conscience, so that you can manipulate them. You hear some people say,

“Your Excellency, I want to thank you; you made the son of nobody to be somebody” because you are not supposed to be there; you are not educated; you are not equipped to be there. My brother, we still have a long way to go in the development of democracy in Nigeria.

