Governorship aspirant lauds Okowa for supporting Delta Central

The governorship aspirant in the 2023 general elections in Delta State, Kenneth Opkpara, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for supporting Delta Central Senatorial District in their quest to produce the next governor of the state. Okpara gave the commendation during the People’s DemocraticParty (PDP) Mega Rally at Delta Central senatorial district, which was held in Sapele Township Stadium, tagged: “Consolidation Rally It will be recalled that the governor had earlier urged the Urhobo people in Delta Central to come together and speak up with one voice, as 2023 general elections drew nearer.

Akpara, who addressed journalists during the rally, also commended leaders of PDP in Urhobo for the success of the rally, adding that the Urhobo were fully ready to produce the next governor of the state. He said: “For Okowa coming to attend the Delta Central Senatorial District PDP Mega Rally, I think it is a way of assessing whether power should come to Delta Central Senatorial District or not.”

Like this: Like Loading...