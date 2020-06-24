GOVERNORSHIP POLL: Gov sacks deputy’s aides as Assembly plots impeachment

Dep Gov: My principal bribing lawmakers with N10m each

Akeredolu: I don’t believe in inducement

The feud between Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), and his estranged deputy, Agboola Ajayi, took a new dimension yesterday with the alleged plan to impeach the latter. This came as Governor Akeredolu sacked all the aides attached to the Office of the Deputy Governor. Ajayi, who defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following irreconcilable differences with his principal, accused Akeredolu of inducing members of the state House of Assembly with N10 million each to impeach him.

The impeachment plot heightened with the unusual presence of policemen and security operatives at the Assembly complex in Akure, the state capital. New Telegraph learnt that the Speaker, Bamidele Oloyelogun, had yesterday morning arrived the complex briefly, but left after which five patrol vehicles conveying security operatives stormed the complex located along Igbatoro road in Akure. When contacted, the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Olugbenga Omole, declined to comment on the matter.

However, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Tee-Leo Ikoro, told our correspondent that the presence of the stern-looking operatives was part of the routine security checks within the Assembly complex. In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Babatope Okeowo, the embattled deputy governor alleged that the impeachment plot was being done with the aid of financial inducement by Akeredolu.

He accused the governor of allegedly doling out N10 million to entice the 26 state legislators in a bid to meet the requirement of two-third majority, which is about 18, to carry out the impeachment. Shortly after his resignation from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and subsequent defection to PDP, Ajayi had vowed not to resign from office, saying the people who gave him the mandate did not ask him to resign as deputy governor. He submitted that the sudden appearance of policemen at the Assembly complex was to prevent lawmakers opposed to the alleged impeachment plan from gaining access into the hallowed chamber. His statement read: “The attention of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has been drawn to the illegal move by Governor Akeredolu to impeach him through illegal and unconstitutional means.

“The illegal impeachment move would be carried out through financial inducement of members of the Ondo State House of Assembly to the tune of N10 million each. “At the moment, Ondo State House of Assembly complex has been besieged by men of the Nigeria Police, while parliamentarians that are known not to believe in the charade are being prevented from entering the complex.

“We wish to state that the deputy governor is a tested politician of note, who is not unprepared for this type of kangaroo and infamous move from the desperate and drowning governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu and his group. “By joining the PDP, Ajayi has not committed any impeachable offence.

He has only exercised his constitutional right to freedom of association. “For the avoidance of doubt, we state unequivocally that the governor and his allies do not have and cannot muster the requisite majority in the House of Assembly for the removal of the Deputy Governor under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 in any free, fair and transparent process.

“We remain undaunted in the move to throw off the combined weight of those kneeling on the neck of Ondo State. Our state shall not be allowed to suffocate. At the appropriate time, the people of Ondo State shall decide the right person who will serve as the arrowhead of the bid to save the state from the nepotistic clique kneeling on her neck.” But reacting, Governor Akeredolu, who spoke through his Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, described the allegation as false. Ojogo, who maintained that the Akeredolu-led administration does not believe in financial inducement, added that the deputy governor should not enter tain any fear following his claims of being in control of the majority of members of the Assembly. He said: “This is the height of perfidy, another pernicious warp from an intellectually challenged and treacherous personality. Knowledge cannot be procured, but only be acquired. For anyone to aver that lawmakers have been financially induced is a gross display of emptiness.

“It becomes more laughable when such comes from someone who had boasted about having majority members in the Assembly. Clearly, while the Executive, led by Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, does not believe in inducement, it is left for our very reputable legislative arm to either confirm or debunk this spurious allegation.” Meanwhile, Akeredolu yesterday sacked all the aides attached to the deputy governor. Among those sacked was the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Okeowo, and the Special Assistant on New Media, Allen Sowore.

Our correspondent gathered that the sack was not unconnected with the ongoing battle between the governor and his deputy. Also affected by the sack are Mr. Olomu Bayo, Special Assistant, Special Duties; Mr. Olawale Abolade Mukaila, Special Assistant, Photography; Mr. Samuel Ogunmusi, Personal Assistant (Deputy Governor); Mr.Omotunmise Tokunbo, Special Assistant to the wife of the Deputy Governor, and Mrs. Erifeyiwa Shola Akinnugba (Photography, wife of the Deputy Governor). According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Segun Ajiboye, the governor advised the sacked aides to submit all government’s properties in their possession to his (Akeredolu) Chief of Staff. “Arakunrin Akeredolu wishes them luck in their future endeavours,” the statement added. However, few hours after the sack of the deputy governor’s aides were announced, Ajayi reappointed the officials as his personal aides.

The appointment of the aides was confirmed in a statement issued yesterday and made available to New Telegraph by Okeowo. “In the meantime, all the sacked aides of the deputy governor have been reappointed as his personal aides and are hereby advised to return all government properties in their possession to the appropriate quarters within 24 hours. “We also wish to inform the people of Ondo State and the general public that the deputy governor would speak about all contending issues at the appropriate time.”

Like this: Like Loading...