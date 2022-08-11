News

Governors’ve no basis to complain on deduction of $418 million from Paris Club refund – AGF

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has said that the governors, under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), have no justification to stop the deduction of the sum of $418 million from the Paris Club refund for the payment of the four consultants they hired.

The minister, who revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari has not incurred any judgement debt since he came to power in 2015, said this Thursday while responding to questions at a Ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa.

Malami equally disclosed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured conviction of 7118 persons from 2017 till date adding that the government has also raked in the sum of N1, 823,788,146.86 from sale of forfeited assets.

Asked to react to the governors’ claim that deduction of $418 million for settlement of the four consultants from the Federation Account was unconstitutional, unlawful and a breach of the rule of law, Malami said they should blame themselves for creating the liability and indemnifying the same.

According to him, the NGF made a request for the refund and one of the components was the settlement of the consultants who were engaged by the forum.

He recalled that when the Paris Club refund was paid to the states, the governors initially made part payment to the consultants.

The minister explained further that when the governors decided to stop the payment and asked for an out-of-court settlement with the contractors, he advised the President to pay them which obliged after being satisfied that no fraud was involved in the claims.

Malami added that he got indemnity from the governors before advising the President to settle the consultants.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Rep wants Buhari to confirm Dikio as PAP boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A member of the House of Representatives, Essien Ayi, has joined calls for President Muhammadu Buhari to make Milland Dixon Dikio, the substantive Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) Administrator. Dikio has been occupying the post in an acting capacity. Ayi msaid the Niger Delta is ranked the most peaceful region in the country because of Dikio’s […]
News

JUST IN: Protesters block highways in Abuja, demand Buhari’s removal

Posted on Author Reporter

  Reports just reaching New Telegraph are indicating that some protesters have hit several highways in Abuja on Monday morning, demanding the removal of Buhari over his ‘poor performance’ as President. The protesters burnt tyres and halted vehicular movement on the highways of the nation’s capital. The protesters were also seen holding cardboards and placards, […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Amaechi meets German financing advisory for Kano-Maradi rail project

Posted on Author Lucy Ogalue

Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has met with the financing advisory unit for the construction of Kano-Maradi rail line at the Nigerian Embassy in Berlin, Germany. In a statement by his Director of Press and Public Relations, Eric Ojiekwe, Amaechi said the meeting was to seek ways to speed up the process and commence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica