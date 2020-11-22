Govs are sabotaging Buhari’s efforts, says Sen. Sani

Musa Pam, Jos

Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly and Human Right Activist has urged Nigerian governors to stop sabotaging the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Sani said President Buhari has worked to see the independence of the judiciary, local governmentsand the state Houses of Assembly, but the governors are sabotaging the efforts of the President for their selfish interest.

The Senator stated this in Jos at the weekend while speaking with journalists after he attended an event organised by the National Association of Nigerian Students Zone C in honour of a vetaran activist Chief Michael George Maqual, which held at Elim Top suites Jos, the Plateau State capital.

“Nigerian Governors must stop sabotaging the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari, the President has worked to see the independence of the judiciary, Local Government and State Houses of Assembly, but they are sabotaging his effort. It is important that those holding political power should know that if there is no Nigeria, then there would be no governors.”

While Speaking on the issue of insecurity in the country, Sani called on those in position of political power to wake up to the reality of Nigeria today.

“It is important that those in the position of political power need to wake up to the reality of Nigeria today. People have been killed, people are being kidnapped. The country is on the edge. I come from the North West where bandits are unleashing mayhem, violence and terror against our people. The states of Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Niger and Kaduna are under the siege of kidnappers and bandits.

“Villagers are selling their homes and farms to pay ransom to kidnappers. Life is becoming unbearable for Nigerians. It is important that the President should know, the most important legacy he can live behind is a safer and secure country better than the one he met.

“Nigeria is on the edge. Insurgency, herdsmen, violence, the bloodshed, the killing in this country must stop. We must as a country know that this country is edging and the earlier we get things right the better. Nigerians have become more divided today.

“Those in positions of political power should know that they should wake up and restore order and sanity in Nigeria. We cannot leave our country to the control of terrorists, bandits and herdsmen. We must come together. Nigeria needs peace, Nigeria needs justice, Nigeria needs equity,” he said.

