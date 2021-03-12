News

Govs back financial autonomy for state legislature, judiciary – Tambuwal

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that governors have resolved to back financial autonomy for state assembles and judiciary.
Tambuwal gave this assurance Friday after leading the Chairman of States Legislators Conference who is also the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman, to meet with the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa.
He disclosed that the modalities for the implementation of the financial autonomy would be finalized by the governors next week.
Tambuwal was accompanied by Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state who was once a speaker of the state House of Assembly and his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Matawalle.
Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting on why the delegation was at the State House, Tambuwal, who was a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, said the meeting was on the instruction of President Muhammadu Buhari.
He said: “We are here to meet the Chief of Staff on the instruction of Mr. President and you can see that the leadership of the Speakers Conference of the States of the Federation is here ably led by the Chairman.
“It’s all about Order 10 which has to do with the independence, financial autonomy of the legislature and the judiciary at the state level.
“So it’s a continuous meeting and we are going to meet next week Thursday when we hope to finalize on the framework and modalities of implementing the autonomy of the state legislature and the judicial.”

