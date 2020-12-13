Govs causing insecurity in N’Delta –Ita Enang

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, has attributed cases of insecurity in the Niger Delta to failure to develop oil producing communities by respective state governors in the region.

Senator Enang, speaking when members of the Domestic Refineries Owners Association of Nigeria (DROAN) paid a thank-you visit to him in his Uyo residence, said it was unfortunate that despite huge revenue and allocation “the governors have made the oil communities unliveable, unbearable and security unwise.”

The presidential aide, who is a patron of the group, added that the region is suffering from the “wickedness of the governors of the Niger Delta who have caused insecurity by refusing to apply the 13% derivation to develop the oil producing communities.”

He decried that the region is a security danger to “oil workers who have thought that the best way is to go and live in places like Banana Island and Lekki, and be coming to work in helicopter on daily basis.” “Those helicopters, we pay demurrage for them with our resources.

The high cost of salaries and earnings of those who work in the petroleum industry, we pay it.

We pay for the high cost of what the oil industry workers is paying to the Lagos State Government for living in Banana Island and Lekki. All these are as a result of insecurity,” he maintained.

Enang condemned what he described as “criminality in the oil industry.”

