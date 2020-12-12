Govs causing insecurity in Niger Delta, says Ita Enang

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang has attributed cases of insecurity in the Niger Delta to failure to develop oil producing communities by respective state governors in the region.

Senator Enang, speaking when members of the Domestic Refineries Owners Association of Nigeria (DROAN) paid a thank-you visit to him in his Uyo residence, said it was unfortunate that despite huge revenue and allocation, “the governors have made the oil communities unliveable, unbearable and security unwise.”

The presidential aide, who is a patron of the group, added that the region is suffering from the “wickedness of the governors of the Niger Delta who have caused insecurity by refusing to apply the 13% derivation to develop the oil producing communities.”

He decried that the region is a security danger to “oil workers who have thought that the best way is to go and live in places like Banana Island and Lekki, and be coming to work in helicopter on daily basis.”

“Those helicopters, we pay demurrage for them with our resources. The high cost of salaries and earnings of those who work in the petroleum industry, we pay it. We pay for the high cost of what the oil industry workers is paying to the Lagos State Government for living in Banana Island and Lekki. All these are as a result of insecurity,” he maintained.

Enang condemned what he described as “criminality in the oil industry.”

According to him, a good percentage of petroleum used is not imported as claimed but rather taken from modular refineries, loaded onto vessels, taken to the borders and seas and then brought back as imported petroleum.

NEWS (pix: Buhari)

FG’ll implement recommendations of NIPSS on population growth – Buhari

Musa Pam, Jos

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the graduates of the NIPSS Senior Executive Course 42 that his administration will implement the 12-point recommendations on Population Growth and Human Capital Development in Nigeria.

The President, who was represented by the Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong, disclosed this during the graduation ceremony of the 77 delegates of the Senior Executive Course 42 of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies NIPSS, Kuru, Plateau State.

He said despite the disputations caused to the work of government by COVID-19, NIPSS had put in place stringent infection prevention protocols over the last one-year, to ensure that the deep analytical work of the 77 delegates was not adversely affected.

Project Director, development Research and Project Centre, Dr. Stanley Ukpai in partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale (dRPC-PAS), in a statement noted that the participants have completed investigations into policy interaction and implications of Nigeria’s dynamic population growth for the country’s human capital development.

He said NIPSS was supported by dRPC to access practitioner’s expertise and cutting-edge experiences from the field through interactions with leaders of civil society advocacy organisations under the PACFaH@Scale project.

“In the Nigerian policy analysis space, NIPSS holds the unique position as the only think tank at national or state levels using broad-based consultative approaches covering all geopolitical zones of the country and multiple stakeholders, including civil society through its long standing collaboration with the dRPC,” he said.

The Director-General of the National Institute, Professor Habu Galadima, revealed that Nigeria is currently in a demographic crisis, characterized by a phenomenally high rate of out of school children; youth bulge in the population pyramid; high dependency ratio; as well as high unemployment – all driven by high population growth rates.

