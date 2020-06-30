Govs committed to legislative, judiciary’s financial autonomy –Tambuwal

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) is poised to make financial autonomy of the legislature and judiciary across the country possible.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is the Vice Chairman of the NGF, made this known when he swore in the new Grand Khadi of the state’s Sharia Court of Appeal, Muhammad Tambari Usman, yesterday at Government House, Sokoto.

According to him, in his capacity as the Chairman of the NGF committee that was mandated to interface with stakeholders, including the Speakers’ Conference on the matter, the governors were unanimous that they should support the autonomy.

“I assure you and the rest of Nigerians, who are having some concerns that governors are opposed to the financial autonomy of these institutions, that I am yet to see that governor that is opposed to the independence of either the legislature or the judiciary.

“As a former legislator, I am personally in support of the process.

“It is only a question of working on the framework, because the ‘Order 10 of Mr. President’ came up with a framework for the judiciary, which excludes all the state legislature.

“And there are some states that are already having different frameworks.

“So, we need to harmonise and come up with a common framework that will work in the interest of these institutions,” Tambuwal said.

