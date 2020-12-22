Govs committed to tackling causes of insecurity – Fayemi

Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi, has said state governors were committed to tackling causes of general insecurity in the country.

Fayemi, who led three other governors to Katsina State on a solidarity visit to Governor Aminu Masari over the abduction of students of the Government Science Secondary School (GSSS), Kankara, also said the governors were working with the Federal Government to end banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

The Ekiti State governor further assured that the state chief executives were not only on top of banditry, kidnapping and criminality generally, but were also working on tackling the issues leading to these problems.

He identified “social inequality and poverty” as key issues, adding, “we need to ensure that our governments, our states pry away our young people from the merchants of death who are using them as cannon fodder for these criminal brigandage

“We can only do that through providing them with alternative means of livelihood and support system that will not entice them to these elements that are endangering the whole of our country.”

