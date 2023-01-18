Sports

Govs Diri, Sanwo-Olu, Betsy Obaseki, Ekeji, others to receive Sportsville Award

Posted on

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu, wife of Edo State Governor, Mrs Betsy Obaseki and former Director General (DG) of the defunct National Sports Commission (NSC), Dr. Patrick Ekeji, are among 14 sports personalities and corporate organizations to receive this year’s Sportsville Special Recognition Award.

The ceremony comes up on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the Prestigious Lagos Country Club, Ikeja GRA, Lagos. The Chief Executive Officer of Sportsville, Frank Ilaboya, who made this known yesterday shortly after receiving the report from the Award Committee said the ceremony would continue to headline the best in Nigeria. The Committee, made up of senior sports Editors, is headed by New Telegraph Group Sports Editor, Adekunle Salami. Other winners of the individual awards include the sports-loving General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), Dr D.K Olukoya, Basketball guru, Col Sam Ahmedu (retd), Proprietor of Naija Ratels, Barrister Paul Edeh, and President of HS Group, Mr Taiye Ige. Others are Chairman of high flying Remo Stars Football Club, Kunle Soname, Initiator of Lagos WomenRun, Mrs Tayo Popoola, foremost golf sponsor, Otunba Olusola Adekanola and Nigeria’s new sensation in sports commentary, Emmanuel Etim. Wrestling Coach to the last Commonwealth Games in Tokyo, Purity Aku and top indigenous kits manufacturer, Tunji Brown, popularly known as Owu Sports also made the list.

 

Our Reporters

