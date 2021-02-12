Govs endorse ban on open, night, underage grazing

Governors of the 36 states of the country have unanimously agreed to replace open, night and underage grazing in all parts of the country with modern systems of animal husbandry. The governors, however, warned against ethnic profiling of crime and said every Nigerian has the right to live in any part of the country.

The state chief executives, who met on Wednesday, also called on all relevant agencies and public- spirited organisations involved in the procurement of vaccines for the COVID-19 pandemic to work amicably to ensure that the vaccines arrive the country quickly.

In a communiqué by the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the governors said: “Following an update from governors on the various initiatives taken by state governments to address the rising insecurity in the country due to the activities of herdsmen, members reached a consensus on the need for the country to transition into modern systems of animal husbandry that will replace open, night and underage grazing in the country. “State governments are encouraged to put in place systems to accelerate the grazing initiative of the National Livestock Transformation Plan and ranching in the country.

“The Forum respects the right of abode of all Nigerians and strongly condemns criminality and the ethnic profiling of crime in the country in an effort to frame the widespread banditry and the herders-farmers’ crisis.” The governors also promised to “inaugurate an advisory group of experts to provide high-level strategic guidance and support to the NGF on the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines in the short time and the local production of vaccines in the medium to long term.

“The forum is also engaging directly with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) to ensure that vaccines are administered equitably, first to workers who are on the frontlines of the pandemic.” On the activities of the herdsmen, the governors called for introduction of modern systems of animal husbandry and advised state governments to put in place systems to accelerate the grazing initiative of the National Livestock Transformation Plan and ranching in the country. According to the communiqué, the NGF is to convene an emergency meeting of all governors to address the economic and security risks arising from criminal activities in the country. It warned against the tagging of ethnic groups based on the misbehaviour of a few criminally minded individuals, and said state governors should address this matter head-on in their various states.

The state chief executives were also told to address the misinformation from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources that it has so far registered 4.5 million farmers nationwide under the Agriculture for Food and Jobs Plan (AFJP), which is a key component of the Nigeria Economic and Sustainability Plan (NESP) designed to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on farmers.

The meeting also deliberated on the under-utilisation of the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Fund, the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) and the Saving One Million Lives programme for results (SOML) which are meant to expand the size and scope of resources spent on health and education across all states of the federation.

“The forum recognises that the timely implementation of these facilities in line with the financing plans of states is vital to ensure expenditure coherence and the sustainability for several projects on primary health care and basic education implemented at the state-level, especially during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic where the demand for government intervention has been heightened,” the statement added. Meanwhile, Governor Abdulahi Ganduje of Kano, yesterday, reiterated his advocacy for a ban on the movement of cattle by nomadic Fulani herders from the northern region to the southern parts of the country.

Ganduje said that after a thorough review of the perennial farmer-herder clashes and the ethno-religious dimensions it has taken in recent times, he was convinced that banning the movement of cattle from place to place was the best way out of the challenge.

In an interview on Politics Today, a current affairs programme on Channels Televisionmonitored in Abuja, Ganduje said stopping the old nomadic system of cattle rearing and adopting modern methods of animal husbandry will prevent the cattle herders from clashing with crop farmers across the country.

He called for a consensus across the country on how to assist the herders to transform from their nomadic lifestyle and adopt the modern system of animal husbandry. The governor blamed the current tension surrounding the Fulani herders across Nigeria on the infiltration of the indigenous herders by foreign herders from other parts of West and Central Africa. According to Ganduje, many of these foreign herders came into Nigeria armed with sophisticated weapons. He called on the government to conduct a comprehensive and biometric documentation of all herders to know their identity and avoid harbouring the criminal elements among them.

He said that over the years, cattle herders from within Nigeria and other West African countries had always moved their cattle to the Middle Belt and Southern region of the country in search of pasture and water during the dry season. Initially, he said, there was no friction between the herders and farmers because there were designated grazing routes.

The governor also acknowledged that given the population explosion and rapid urbanisation, these grazing routes have witnessed encroachment and made grazing difficult for the herders. He also observed that the relationship between the farmers and herders was symbiotic at the beginning because the farmers needed the cow dungs as manure while the herders depended on the grasses and trees on the farm.

