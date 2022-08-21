Govs, FG liable for jailbreaks –Comptroller

A comptroller in charge of one of the Nigerian Correctional Services Centres has disclosed that governors and the Federal Government were responsible for the various jailbreaks across the country.

He said that refusal of governors to sign death warrants for condemned criminals was responsible for the overflow of Nigerian correctional centres; hence, the numerous jailbreaks across the country.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph exclusively, the comptroller said unless something serious was done urgently, there would be more jailbreaks across the country soon.

The recent Kuje Correctional Centre jailbreak in Abuja, he pointed out, was as a result of congestion in the prison. In fact, he hinted that from information reaching him and a few others in authority, there would soon be another jailbreak, specifically in about five correctional institutions.

The officer, who is also a psychologist, hinted that more than 3,500 inmates are on death row, while more than 48,000 are awaiting trial nationwide.

The problem, he said is that getting the Federal Government’s attention to this challenge was a major issue for them at the correctional centres, with majority of the cases as state government cases.

He explained that unless the government found an urgent solution to the increasing number of those awaiting trial and on death row, it would be a looming danger for the country.

The officer said congested cordialcorrectional centres were not healthy for the country. As a matter of fact, he pointed out that, that was the major source of jailbreak.

He said: “It’s only a matter of time. the bubble will soon burst. Nigeria is actually sitting on keg of gunpowder with the congested centres.”

At one of the Maximum Correctional Centres visited by Sunday Telegraph, Rasheed Adimu (not real name) was one of those awaiting trial for more than 20years. Adimu was brought into the maximum Correctional Centre with his twin brother, two decades ago and still awaiting trial of a crime he said they were wrongly accused of.

While awaiting trial, his twin brother died in his mid-60s, leaving him behind. Upon hearing that his name has been filed for amnesty, he vehemently refused and calmly asked, “who am I retuning to? To what? What is the joy out there for me?

“The only place I know as a home is this place. This prison since my youthful age. My twin brother and I have been here, for more than 20 years. I lost my twin brother, my only companion in this world. I can’t remember my way around town any more. I don’t have a home out there anymore; the only home I know is this prison yard. It has become comfortable for me and more like a home for me to belong here. Please do not ask me to go home. This place is my home,” he said.

He added that the only thing he is looking forward to is ‘death’ because he was already in his old age, (late 60s).

Similarly, a pregnant woman got delivered of a set of twins while awaiting trial for a crime committed by her husband.

She got into the maximum correctional centre while she was six weeks pregnant and she delivered of the pregnancy, her husband whom she stood in for, never came back.

The prison comptroller told Sunday Telegraph that the prison system can only allow her to nurse and nurture the twins from 0-18 months and hand over to the family outside the correctional centre.

The old man and new mother were among the thousands awaiting trial and living in a congested correctional institution. The question is, did the correctional centre actually serve its purpose of rehabilitation and reformation?

On a recent visit to about two correctional centres, Sunday Telegraph observed that the centres lacked many vital needs like certified social workers, welfare officers, psychologists/ psychiatrists, and decent habitable environment among

SUNDAY TELEGRAPH, SUNDAY AUGUST 21, 2022many other concerns. Their sleeping rooms were crowded with dirty looking mosquitos’ nets, no breathable or passable space within their rooms owing to the choked nature of the rooms. Additionally, some of the inmates were not looking healthy or remorseful. While some looked like they have resigned to fate, or to whatever fate brings forth for them, others looked like it is normal of existence to belong in there. To those, life goes on!

Francis Enobore, retired Prison Public Relation Officer, explained to Sunday Telegraph that there will always be tension among the prisoners especially those awaiting trial, unless there is deliberate effort to reduce the congested centres. Major reasons for congested centres, he disclosed, was because about 85-90 per cent of the cases are state offences. As for those convicted, he said they are no problem because they already know their fates but those on awaiting trial and death row were the main problem. For those on awaiting trial, they are agitated not knowing the next about their fates but those on death row are the main issue. They feel already condemned. As such, nothing to live for anymore. According to him, that is ‘Suspense death’ which is not easy indeed. He added that the death row sentence can be managed but the state chief judges are not accessing the Section 12c of the 2019 correctional Acts.

According to him, the law also put it that those on death row should be converted to life imprisonment. This way, the inmates on death row become sober and amiable and willing to take instructions. But the judges, he pointed out again are not accessing this law yet.

He, however, suggested some ways out which include expansion of the buffer area of the correctional centres. He exlained that, layers of delay access should be on ground around the buffer areas. In security analysis, he said it is called delay access. Between the first and second perimeter fence of the correctional centres, he said there should be at least, 100 kilometre distance, as this system will make it difficult for any invader and enough time for officers on ground to sight anything or person from afar and spring into action where necessary.

Second option, he added is increasing the natural security like 24 hours electricity supply that would make it possible to activate facilities like the CCTV among others.

He added that the inability to power generators due to high cost of diesel makes the centres dark, thereby making it easy for inmates to be mischievous.

He advised that there should be deliberate efforts from both state and Federal Governments to improve the conditions of these correctional centres.

Additionally, he advised that government should increase the number of personnel to be on patrol 24 hours around the correctional centres.

In conclusion, unless there is a conscious and deliberate plan to make the Nigeria Correctional Services reflect its new name indeed and to make it perform admirably or compete with Correctional centres in developed countries, it remains just a mirage of a true correctional institution with a confused and will eventually lose the aim and objective.

