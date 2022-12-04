News Top Stories

Govs: FG’s failure to provide security, responsible for mass poverty

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)
  • Say life in Nigeria harsh, brutish

 

  • APC promised 100m jobs, leaves 130m poor

 

Onyekachi Eze
ABUJA

State governors have reacted to the accusation by the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Mr. Clement Agba, on the rising poverty index in the country, arguing that the minister’s attack on them was misplaced.
Agba had accused the state chief executives of misdirecting resources to projects that have no impact on the people.

According to him, the rural populace had been abandoned by the governors, which he added, was responsible for the 72 per cent of the poverty of Nigerians in the rural areas.

But the governors in a statement by Director, Media and Public Affairs of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo, described the minister’s attack as diversionary.

“It is the opinion of the governors that the dereliction that the minister is talking about lies, strictly speaking, at the doorstep of the Federal Government, which he represents,” Barkindo stated.

He argued that that it is the primary duty of any government is to ensure the security of lives and property, “without which no sensible human activity takes place”.

He regretted that the Federal Government which is responsible for the security of lives and property has been unable to fulfil this covenant with the people, “thus allowing bandits, insurgents, and kidnappers to turn the country into a killing field, maiming and abducting people, in schools, market squares and even on their farmlands.

“This dereliction of duty from the centre is the main reason why people have been unable to engage in regular agrarian activity and in commerce.

“Today, rural areas are insecure, markets are unsafe, security of travels are improbable and life for the common people generally is harsh and brutish.”

The statement wondered how a defenceless rural population could maintain a sustainable lifestyle of peace and harmony when their lives are cut prematurely, and wallow permanently in danger.

“How does a minister, whose government has been unable to ensure security, law  and order have the temerity to blame governors?” Barkindo asked.

Relying on the responses of Edo and Akwa Ibom states to the minister’s vituperations, the NGF spokesperson noted that what determines poverty and unemployment in a country is its economic policy, “which is set, normally by the central government nationally.”

This responsibility, he added, the Federal Government cannot abdicate, by blaming states.

He recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government had, in its campaign message in 2019, promised to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

“Today, records show that more than 130 million Nigerians are living below the globally accepted poverty line of a dollar a day.

“Under the current administration that Mr. Clement Agba is minister, the national cash cow, the NNPC, had failed to remit statutory allocations to states in several months.

“The situation had compelled governors to rely on other sources of revenue like, the SFTAS program and other interventions anchored by the NGF, to fund states activities while monies budgeted for such Federal Ministries as Agriculture, Rural Development and Humanitarian Affairs are not being deployed  in the direction of the people,” Barkindo stated.

He noted that the House of Representatives had last week, asked the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, to quit office if she was not ready to do her work of alleviating poverty in the land.

“This, in other words, is a resounding vote of no confidence on the (cabinet) among whom Mr. Agba serves,” he added.

According to him, the NGF does not join issues with non-partisan organ like the Federal Executive Council (FEC), but only partners with institutions, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), as well as individuals for the progress of the Nigerian people.

Barkindo stated that the state chief executives have progress in the administration of their states.

“Governors have today shown greater responsiveness to the yearnings and aspirations of their people, and these vary from one state to another.

“The opinion, therefore, of one minister, based on a survey of 56, 000 households in a country of 200 million people can never diminish the good work that 36 pro-poor minded governors are doing for this country.

“Finally, it is important to admonish top government functionaries like Mr. Clement Agba that the Nigerian people deserve answers from even those who are appointed to serve them and these finger-pointing invectives on soft targets do not help matters, only answers do,” he stated.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

2023: Why Osinbajo Was Dropped From Tinubu/Shittima Campaign Council – Keyamu

Posted on Author Reporter

    Amid the controversies trailing the configuration of the 422-member Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, the Campaign has come out to explain the absence of Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo from the mammoth list, stating that the VP was dropped at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari. Festus Keyamu, Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson of […]
News

MAPOLY expels, suspends 90 students for exam malpractice

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, Ogun State, has expelled 30 students and suspended 60 others for examination misconduct. Acting Rector Adeoye Odedeji said this during the Matriculation and Oath-Taking of new students yesterday. Odedeji said the decision was taken as part of the effort to sanitize the school. He said the authorities frown on […]
News

Edo in crisis over Obaseki’s MoU govt – APC

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday alleged that the state is in serious crisis due to the continuing legacy of bad governance on display by Governor Godwin Obaseki’s poor understanding of democratic governance. The state Chairman of the party, David Imuse, while addressing journalists in Benin, further alleged that; “Edo’s glory […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica