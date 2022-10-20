Govs for NCC’s Broadband forum

Governors are expected to discuss how to empower their citizens with the latest telecom technologies at the maiden Broadband Technical Awareness Forum for Governors (BTAF) put together by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in Abuja today.

The programme with the theme: “State Broadband Coordinating Councils: Potentials and Possibilities”, will appraise the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020- 2025, which targets 70 per cent broadband penetration and to cover 90 per cent of the population. TheMinisterof Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, will play host to the governors under the auspices of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF).

