Govs’ Forum condoles with Plateau over killings, donates N50million

Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi at the weekend condoled with the government and people of Plateau State over the recent murder of over 100 people by terrorists in Kanam and Wase local government areas of the state.

Governor Fayemi who was at the Government House, Rayfield, in Jos, on behalf of the Forum, con-demned the murder of the innocent citizens by the terrorists, saying that this was another attempt to destroy the efforts of the Lalong Rescue Administration to consolidate peace and security in the state.

Fayemi said the Governors Forum is outraged over the killings and will continue to do everything possible to support Governor Lalong to overcome the situation and deal with those who are bent on causing chaos in Plateau State which is a natural destination of choice to many.

