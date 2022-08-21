News

Govs’ Forum dismisses Ned Nwoko’s $68.6m Paris refund claims

The raging controversy over the Paris Club Refund between the states, represented by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and Paris Club Consultants continued on Sunday with NGF validating its position.

The NGF insisted in a statement that the refund being sought by Consultants is $418,953,690.59 and not $68,658,192.83.

Hon. Ned Nwoko in a  press briefing on Saturday put the Consultants’ Paris Club Refund owed by NGF at $68,658,192.83 and not $418,953,690.59 as claimed by the NGF.
A statement issued on Sunday by NGF’ Director, Media and Public Affairs,  Abdulrazaque Bello-Barkindo put lie to Nwoko’s press briefing.

 

